Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Jeep Wrangler

128,912 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

B Town Auto Sales

844-902-5177

Contact Seller
2018 Jeep Wrangler

2018 Jeep Wrangler

JK Unlimited Sahara

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Jeep Wrangler

JK Unlimited Sahara

Location

B Town Auto Sales

6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4

844-902-5177

  1. 10142685
  2. 10142685
  3. 10142685
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
128,912KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10142685
  • Stock #: 872829
  • VIN: 1C4HJWEG7JL872829

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 128,912 KM

Vehicle Description


2018 JEEP WRANGLER UNLIMITED SAHARA 

This jeep is powered by a 3.6 L pentastar V6 engine which produces 295 horsepower and 260 lb-ft of torque. Engine is mated to a 5-speed automatic transmission. It accelerates from 0-60mph in 7.5 secs.

HST and licensing will be extra

Certification and e-testing are available for $699.

* $999 Financing fee conditions may apply*



Financing Available at as low as 6.99% O.A.C



We approve everyone-good bad credit, newcomers, students.



Previously declined by bank ? No problem !!



Let the experienced professionals handle your credit application.


Apply for pre-approval today !!



At B TOWN AUTO SALES we are not only Concerned about selling great used Vehicles at the most competitive prices at our new location 6435 DIXIE RD unit 5, MISSISSAUGA, ON L5T 1X4. We also believe in the importance of establishing a lifelong relationship with our clients which starts from the moment you walk-in to the dealership. We,re here for you every step of the way and aims to provide the most prominent, friendly and timely service with each experience you have with us. You can think of us as being like ‘YOUR FAMILY IN THE BUSINESS’ where you can always count on us to provide you with the best automotive care.

Vehicle Features

Interior

Air Conditioning

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio

Safety

Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From B Town Auto Sales

2018 Jeep Wrangler J...
 128,912 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2017 Ford Mustang V6
 118,233 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2019 Honda Accord Se...
 72,106 KM
$34,990 + tax & lic

Email B Town Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
B Town Auto Sales

B Town Auto Sales

6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4

Call Dealer

844-902-XXXX

(click to show)

844-902-5177

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory