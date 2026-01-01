$21,999+ taxes & licensing
2018 Jeep Wrangler
SAHARA 4X4
Location
M&L Autos
1400 Aimco Boulevard Unit 19, Mississauga, ON L4W 1B2
905-439-7689
Certified
$21,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # JW1836
- Mileage 155,450 KM
Vehicle Description
🧭 For Sale at M&L Autos – 2018 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sahara 4x4 🧭
Iconic style meets everyday comfort – this 2018 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sahara 4x4 with 155,450 kms is built for adventure while still offering premium features and versatility.
✅ 3.6L V6 Engine – proven power & reliability
✅ 4x4 Capability – legendary off-road performance
✅ Unlimited 4-Door – spacious interior with room for family or gear
✅ Sahara Trim – upscale features & refined styling
✅ Removable Freedom Top & Doors – open-air driving fun
✅ Leather Interior with Heated Front Seats
✅ Touchscreen Display with Bluetooth & Backup Camera
✅ Dual-Zone Climate Control & Remote Start
✅ Alloy Wheels, Side Steps & Signature Wrangler Design
Whether you’re hitting the trails or cruising the city, the Wrangler Sahara delivers rugged capability, comfort, and unmistakable Jeep character.
💰 Available now – contact M&L Autos today to book your test drive!
📍 M&L Autos
CERTIFICATION PACKAGE - We take your safety very seriously! Each vehicle is PRE-SALE INSPECTED by licensed mechanics (50-point inspection). Certification package can be purchased for only $899. If not Certified, then as per OMVIC Regulations, the vehicle is deemed to be not drivable and not certified Sold.
Vehicle Features
