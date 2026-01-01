Menu
<p data-start=91 data-end=166><strong data-start=91 data-end=164>🧭 For Sale at M&L Autos – 2018 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sahara 4x4 🧭</strong></p><p data-start=168 data-end=355>Iconic style meets everyday comfort – this <strong data-start=211 data-end=254>2018 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sahara 4x4</strong> with <strong data-start=260 data-end=275>155,450 kms</strong> is built for adventure while still offering premium features and versatility.</p><p data-start=357 data-end=838>✅ 3.6L V6 Engine – proven power & reliability<br data-start=402 data-end=405>✅ 4x4 Capability – legendary off-road performance<br data-start=454 data-end=457>✅ Unlimited 4-Door – spacious interior with room for family or gear<br data-start=524 data-end=527>✅ Sahara Trim – upscale features & refined styling<br data-start=577 data-end=580>✅ Removable Freedom Top & Doors – open-air driving fun<br data-start=634 data-end=637>✅ Leather Interior with Heated Front Seats<br data-start=679 data-end=682>✅ Touchscreen Display with Bluetooth & Backup Camera<br data-start=734 data-end=737>✅ Dual-Zone Climate Control & Remote Start<br data-start=779 data-end=782>✅ Alloy Wheels, Side Steps & Signature Wrangler Design</p><p data-start=840 data-end=991>Whether you’re hitting the trails or cruising the city, the Wrangler Sahara delivers <strong data-start=925 data-end=988>rugged capability, comfort, and unmistakable Jeep character</strong>.</p><p data-start=993 data-end=1066>💰 <strong data-start=996 data-end=1064>Available now – contact M&L Autos today to book your test drive!</strong></p><p data-start=1068 data-end=1130>📍 <strong data-start=1071 data-end=1084>M&L Autos</strong></p><p data-start=1068 data-end=1130><strong data-start=1071 data-end=1084><strong data-start=1135 data-end=1148><strong data-start=1148 data-end=1161><strong data-start=1143 data-end=1156><strong data-start=1089 data-end=1102><strong data-start=1120 data-end=1133>CERTIFICATION PACKAGE - We take your safety very seriously! Each vehicle is PRE-SALE INSPECTED by licensed mechanics (50-point inspection). Certification package can be purchased for only $899. If not Certified, then as per OMVIC Regulations, the vehicle is deemed to be not drivable and not certified Sold.</strong></strong></strong></strong></strong></strong></p>

2018 Jeep Wrangler

155,450 KM

$21,999

+ taxes & licensing
2018 Jeep Wrangler

SAHARA 4X4

13508946

2018 Jeep Wrangler

SAHARA 4X4

M&L Autos

1400 Aimco Boulevard Unit 19, Mississauga, ON L4W 1B2

905-439-7689

CarfaxCanada-3colour_EN View Carfax Report

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$21,999

+ taxes & licensing

Vehicle Description

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch
Push Button Start
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rollover protection bars
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Privacy Glass
Running Boards/Side Steps

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Heated Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

M&L Autos

M&L Autos

1400 Aimco Boulevard Unit 19, Mississauga, ON L4W 1B2
M&L Autos

905-439-7689

