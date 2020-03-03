2018 Kia Rio

Safety Traction Control

Brake Assist

ABS Brakes

Dual front impact airbags

Occupant sensing airbag

Dual front side impact airbags

Overhead airbag Power Options Power Windows

Power Steering

Power door mirrors Comfort Air Conditioning

Tilt Steering Wheel

Heated Steering Wheel

Illuminated Entry Exterior Spoiler

Rear Window Wiper

Low Tire Pressure Warning Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer

Trip Computer

Bluetooth

Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls Convenience Remote Keyless Entry

Driver Vanity Mirror

Passenger Vanity Mirror

Outside Temperature Display

Variably intermittent wipers

Fully automatic headlights Seating HEATED FRONT SEATS

Split Folding Rear Seat Windows Rear Window Defroster Trim Leather shift knob

Additional Features SPEED CONTROL

Panic Alarm

Heated Door Mirrors

Front Reading Lights

Driver Door Bin

Front beverage holders

Ignition disable

Passenger door bin

Rear door bins

Electronic stability

Rear beverage holders

Front Anti-Roll Bar

Speed-Sensing Steering

Variable Valve Control

Variable intake manifold

1-touch down

1-touch up

Front wheel independent suspension

Exterior parking camera rear

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.