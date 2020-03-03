Menu
2018 Kia Rio

LX+/Heated seats/ Bluetooth/Camera/Heated steering

2018 Kia Rio

LX+/Heated seats/ Bluetooth/Camera/Heated steering

Airport KIA

3295 Derry Rd East, Mississauga, ON L4T 1A8

905-677-5678

$13,998

+ taxes & licensing

  • 28,721KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4801773
  • Stock #: P3324
  • VIN: 3KPA25ABXJE157149
Exterior Colour
Aurora Black [black]
Interior Colour
Black W/cloth Seat Trim [black]
Body Style
Hatchback
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5
BY APPOINTMENT ONLY!

Due to COVID-19 Virus, The well-being of our clients, employees, all our families in mind. The guidance of Peel Regional Public Health Authorities, we have made a decision to shorten our Sales hours to 10am to 5pm Monday to Friday and 9am to 4pm on Saturday also Service department will be open for only three days Monday and Wednesday 9am to 5pm, and Saturday 9am to 2pm. Until further notice.







2018 Kia Rio5 LX+ very well equipped with Bluetooth, Heated front seats, heated steering wheel, Back-up Camera, power package, Traction control, electronic stability control and much more.



Previous Daily rental unit. 



Finance this vehicle up to 84 months with $0 down with an open loan o.a.c. 



Clean Car Fax with no accident. 



FOR MORE INFORMATION PLEASE CALL (905) 677-5678.


*EXCELLENT FINANCING OPTIONS AVAILABLE for everyone with No Credit, Bad Credit, New Immigrant, Bankruptcy, and Students O.A.C. Apply for Financing now by visiting our website https://www.airportkia.ca/mississauga-ontario-car-loan-application


Purchase your new vehicle with full confident. All our Pre-Owned/Demo vehicles come fully safetied, Professionally detailed, and with Fresh Oil change before delivery. We take pride for being a full disclosure dealership who comply with all OMVIC regulations and provide CarFax report to our customers prior to their purchase. All our vehicles are in excellent shape and have been fully inspected by a licensed mechanic and are available to test drive (As Is vehicles are exceptions). All prices are only plus HST and licensing.


Airport Kia makes car buying easy. We offer all our vehicles with very competitive pricing in order to make your purchase with no haggle. Also, we offer top dollar for your trade(s), so call us today to book your appointment for your vehicle to be appraised. ____________________________________________________________________________


We encourage you to book an appointment in order to ensure that the vehicle you are interested in can be viewed in a timely manner. Thank you.


Airport Kia


3295 Derry Road East, Mississauga, ON L4T 1A8


(905) 677-5678

Safety
  • Traction Control
  • Brake Assist
  • ABS Brakes
  • Dual front impact airbags
  • Occupant sensing airbag
  • Dual front side impact airbags
  • Overhead airbag
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power door mirrors
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Heated Steering Wheel
  • Illuminated Entry
Exterior
  • Spoiler
  • Rear Window Wiper
  • Low Tire Pressure Warning
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • Trip Computer
  • Bluetooth
  • Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Convenience
  • Remote Keyless Entry
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Outside Temperature Display
  • Variably intermittent wipers
  • Fully automatic headlights
Seating
  • HEATED FRONT SEATS
  • Split Folding Rear Seat
Windows
  • Rear Window Defroster
Trim
  • Leather shift knob
Additional Features
  • SPEED CONTROL
  • Panic Alarm
  • Heated Door Mirrors
  • Front Reading Lights
  • Driver Door Bin
  • Front beverage holders
  • Ignition disable
  • Passenger door bin
  • Rear door bins
  • Electronic stability
  • Rear beverage holders
  • Front Anti-Roll Bar
  • Speed-Sensing Steering
  • Variable Valve Control
  • Variable intake manifold
  • 1-touch down
  • 1-touch up
  • Front wheel independent suspension
  • Manual-shift auto
  • Exterior parking camera rear
  • USB AND AUX

Airport KIA

Airport KIA

3295 Derry Rd East, Mississauga, ON L4T 1A8

Send A Message