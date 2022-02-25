$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
The Humberview Group
877-637-1098
2018 Kia Sorento
2018 Kia Sorento
3.3L SXL
Location
The Humberview Group
2600 Motorway Blvd, Mississauga, ON L5L 1X3
877-637-1098
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
69,635KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8414814
- Stock #: 2515P
- VIN: 5XYPKDA58JG372515
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Stock # 2515P
- Mileage 69,635 KM
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Navigation System
Power Steering
AWD
6 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From The Humberview Group
The Humberview Group
Mississauga Kia
2600 Motorway Blvd, Mississauga, ON L5L 1X3