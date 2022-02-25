Menu
2018 Kia Sorento

69,635 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

877-637-1098

2018 Kia Sorento

2018 Kia Sorento

3.3L SXL

2018 Kia Sorento

3.3L SXL

Location

The Humberview Group

2600 Motorway Blvd, Mississauga, ON L5L 1X3

877-637-1098

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

69,635KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8414814
  • Stock #: 2515P
  • VIN: 5XYPKDA58JG372515

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 2515P
  • Mileage 69,635 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Navigation System
Power Steering
AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

Mississauga Kia

2600 Motorway Blvd, Mississauga, ON L5L 1X3

