$9,990+ taxes & licensing
2018 Kia Soul
EV Luxury Leather Rear Cam Heated Seats and Steering
2018 Kia Soul
EV Luxury Leather Rear Cam Heated Seats and Steering
Location
Tabangi Motors
5926 Shawson Dr, Mississauga, ON L4W 3W5
905-670-3738
$9,990
+ taxes & licensing
Used
97,145KM
VIN KNDJX3AE3J7030016
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Electric
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 16798A
- Mileage 97,145 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2018 Kia Soul is big on personality and efficiency and strong on agility and responsiveness. This 2018 Kia Soul EV is fresh on our lot in Mississauga.
-PUBLIC OFFER BEFORE WHOLESALE These vehicles fall outside our parameters for retail. A diamond in the rough these offerings tend to be higher mileage older model years or may require some mechanical work to pass safety Sold as is without warranty What you see is what you pay plus tax Available for a limited time. See disclaimer below.
This vehicle is being sold as is, unfit, not e-tested, and is not represented as being in roadworthy condition, mechanically sound, or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
This KIA Soul EV is made for standing out and offers the versatility and style that's as unique as you are. The front design offers stand-out style and hidden convenience. The unique front bumper color is sleek and stylish, while under the grille, you'll discover two charging ports. Its unique shape allows for plenty of cargo and seating space making it a perfect commuter or weekend warrior. Building upon the already roomy Soul, the Soul EV offers a spacious interior thanks to split-folding rear seats and a conveniently tucked away battery.This SUV has 97,145 kms. It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Vehicle Features
Interior
Immobilizer
Cargo Net
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Illuminated glove box
Heated Leather Steering Wheel
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Carpet Floor Trim
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Automatic Air Conditioning
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
6-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Heated Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
Folding Cargo Cover
Back-Up Alarm
Heated/Cooled Front Bucket Seats -inc: height adjustable front headrests and driver height adjuster
Interior Trim -inc: Coloured Instrument Panel Insert, Coloured Door Panel Insert, Coloured Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Charge Port Door
Leather Gear Shifter Material
Digital Appearance
Safety
Back-Up Camera
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Exterior
Deep Tinted Glass
Splash Guards
Body-coloured door handles
Front fog lamps
Clearcoat Paint
LED brakelights
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip
Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
Tires: P205/60R16 Super Low Rolling Resistance -inc: tire mobility kit
Wheels: 16" 2-Tone Alloy w/Satin Metal Spokes -inc: Dark Grey
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Mechanical
Front-wheel drive
Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Transmission: Single-Speed Reduction Gear
45-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery
8.21 Axle Ratio
Engine: 81.4kW Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor
Lithium Ion (li-Ion) Traction Battery w/6.6 kW Onboard Charger, 33 Hrs Charge Time @ 110/120V, 5 Hrs Charge Time @ 220/240V,0.38 Hr Charge Time @ 440V and 30 kWh Capacity
Media / Nav / Comm
Integrated roof antenna
digital signal processor
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock and Speed Compensated Volume Control
Radio: Voice-Activated Navigation System -inc: 8" multimedia interface, Bluetooth, SiriusXM satellite radio, 6 speakers, AUX/USB ports and steering wheel audio controls
Additional Features
Regenerative 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Tabangi Motors
5926 Shawson Dr, Mississauga, ON L4W 3W5
$9,990
+ taxes & licensing>
Tabangi Motors
905-670-3738
2018 Kia Soul