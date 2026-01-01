Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>WE ARE OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK !!</p> <p>BEST ON GAS ONLY 4 CYLINDERS ENGINE CHEAP ON INSURANCE</p> <p>EXTENDED WARRANTY FOR 2 YEARS ($1000 PACKAGE) FOR FREE. INCLUDED IN THE PRICE </p> <p>WARRANTY DESCRIPTION: ALL CANADA WIDE. UNLIMITED KM. FOR ENGINE, TRANSMISSION, DIFFERENTIAL, 4X4/AWD, TURBO, TOWING.</p> <p>SAFETY CERTIFICATE FOR $399</p> <p>ANY CAR PURCHASED WITH SAFETY COMES WITH ALL BRAND NEW BRAKES AND OIL CHANGE.</p> <p>NO HIDDEN FEES AT ALL.</p> <p>EXCELLENT CONDITION. </p> <p>LOADED WITH POWER WINDOWS. POWER LOCKS. POWER MIRRORS.HEATED SEATS,BACKUP CAMERA, KEYLESS ENTRY. CRUISE CONTROL . </p> <p>THIS VEHICLE HAS FULL SAFETY FEATURES.</p> <p>DRIVES EXCELLENT. BEAUTIFUL SHAPE.</p> <p>GUARANTEED UNBEATABLE PRICE.</p> <p>COME FOR TEST DRIVE.</p> <p>GARDINER MOTORS 6455 MISSISSAUGA ROAD.</p> <p>YOU CAN GET BRAND NEW TIRES HERE WITH 50% DISCOUNT.</p> <p>FOR FURTHER INQUIRIES PLEASE GIVE US A CALL AT 647-354-5500.</p> <p> </p>

2018 Kia Sportage

208,000 KM

Details Description Features

$6,880

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2018 Kia Sportage

LX 4dr Front-wheel Drive Automatic

Watch This Vehicle
14372745

2018 Kia Sportage

LX 4dr Front-wheel Drive Automatic

Location

Gardiner Motors

6455 Mississauga Rd - Unit 2, Mississauga, ON L5N 1A8

647-354-5500

  1. 14372745
  2. 14372745
  3. 14372745
  4. 14372745
  5. 14372745
  6. 14372745
  7. 14372745
  8. 14372745
  9. 14372745
  10. 14372745
  11. 14372745
  12. 14372745
  13. 14372745
  14. 14372745
  15. 14372745
  16. 14372745
  17. 14372745
  18. 14372745
  19. 14372745
  20. 14372745
  21. 14372745
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$6,880

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments
Used
208,000KM
VIN KNDPM3AC4J7481232

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # KNDPM3AC4J7481232
  • Mileage 208,000 KM

Vehicle Description

WE ARE OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK !!


BEST ON GAS ONLY 4 CYLINDERS ENGINE CHEAP ON INSURANCE


EXTENDED WARRANTY FOR 2 YEARS ($1000 PACKAGE) FOR FREE. INCLUDED IN THE PRICE 


WARRANTY DESCRIPTION: ALL CANADA WIDE. UNLIMITED KM. FOR ENGINE, TRANSMISSION, DIFFERENTIAL, 4X4/AWD, TURBO, TOWING.


SAFETY CERTIFICATE FOR $399


ANY CAR PURCHASED WITH SAFETY COMES WITH ALL BRAND NEW BRAKES AND OIL CHANGE.


NO HIDDEN FEES AT ALL.


EXCELLENT CONDITION. 


LOADED WITH POWER WINDOWS. POWER LOCKS. POWER MIRRORS.HEATED SEATS,BACKUP CAMERA, KEYLESS ENTRY. CRUISE CONTROL . 


THIS VEHICLE HAS FULL SAFETY FEATURES.


DRIVES EXCELLENT. BEAUTIFUL SHAPE.


GUARANTEED UNBEATABLE PRICE.


COME FOR TEST DRIVE.


GARDINER MOTORS 6455 MISSISSAUGA ROAD.


YOU CAN GET BRAND NEW TIRES HERE WITH 50% DISCOUNT.


FOR FURTHER INQUIRIES PLEASE GIVE US A CALL AT 647-354-5500.


 

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
BACKUP CAMERA
Passenger Airbag
Low Tire Pressure Warning

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Trip Odometer
AM/FM Stereo
Digital clock
Rear Window Defroster

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth

Convenience

Cup Holder

Additional Features

Entertainment System
Driver Side Airbag
Rear Windows Wiper

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Gardiner Motors

Used 2013 Hyundai Accent GLS 4dr Sedan for sale in Mississauga, ON
2013 Hyundai Accent GLS 4dr Sedan 155,000 KM $4,500 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Dodge Journey Front-wheel Drive 4dr SE Plus for sale in Mississauga, ON
2015 Dodge Journey Front-wheel Drive 4dr SE Plus 199,000 KM $4,400 + tax & lic
Used 2014 GMC Terrain SLE-1 All-wheel Drive Sport Utility Automatic for sale in Mississauga, ON
2014 GMC Terrain SLE-1 All-wheel Drive Sport Utility Automatic 121,000 KM $5,200 + tax & lic

Email Gardiner Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Gardiner Motors

Gardiner Motors

6455 Mississauga Rd - Unit 2, Mississauga, ON L5N 1A8
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

647-354-XXXX

(click to show)

647-354-5500

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$6,880

+ taxes & licensing>

Gardiner Motors

647-354-5500

2018 Kia Sportage