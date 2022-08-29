2018 Kia Sportage

$26,500 + taxes & licensing 6 9 , 8 5 0 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9232420

9232420 Stock #: 31463A

31463A VIN: KNDPMCAC9J7471280

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour black cherry

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 31463A

Mileage 69,850 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Privacy Glass Auto On/Off Headlamps Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Bucket Seats Rear Defroster tilt steering Trip Computer Safety Traction Control Daytime Running Lights Stability Control Passenger Airbag Child-Safety Locks Power Options Power Windows Power Locks Convenience Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Mechanical Power Steering Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo Satellite Radio MP3 CD Player Steering Wheel Audio Controls Additional Features Cloth Interior Illuminated Visor Mirror Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.