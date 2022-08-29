Menu
2018 Kia Sportage

69,850 KM

Details Features

$26,500

+ tax & licensing
$26,500

+ taxes & licensing

401 Dixie Mazda

905-238-9888

2018 Kia Sportage

2018 Kia Sportage

LX

2018 Kia Sportage

LX

Location

401 Dixie Mazda

5500 Dixie Road, Mississauga, ON L4W 4N3

905-238-9888

$26,500

+ taxes & licensing

69,850KM
Used
  Stock #: 31463A
  VIN: KNDPMCAC9J7471280

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour black cherry
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 69,850 KM

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Privacy Glass
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
Trip Computer
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Child-Safety Locks
Power Windows
Power Locks
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Power Steering
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Satellite Radio
MP3 CD Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Cloth Interior
Illuminated Visor Mirror
Driver Side Airbag

