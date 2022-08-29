$26,500+ tax & licensing
$26,500
+ taxes & licensing
401 Dixie Mazda
905-238-9888
2018 Kia Sportage
LX
Location
5500 Dixie Road, Mississauga, ON L4W 4N3
69,850KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9232420
- Stock #: 31463A
- VIN: KNDPMCAC9J7471280
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour black cherry
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 69,850 KM
Vehicle Features
Fog Lights
Privacy Glass
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
Trip Computer
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Child-Safety Locks
Power Windows
Power Locks
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Power Steering
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Satellite Radio
MP3 CD Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Cloth Interior
Illuminated Visor Mirror
Driver Side Airbag
