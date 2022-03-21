$465,990+ tax & licensing
2018 Lamborghini Huracan
Performante
16,260KM
Used
Vehicle Details
- Interior Colour Black and Yellow
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 10-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 2
- Mileage 16,260 KM
Vehicle Description
In the Performante trim, you get 5.2L V10 engine which delivers 640 horsepower. No manual gearbox for Lamborghini, just a seven-speed twin-clutch automatic for this “baby” Lambo!. This Lamborghini is capable of accelerating from 0 to 60 mph in 2.7 sec, from 0 to 100 km/h in 2.9 sec.
HST and Licensing will be extra
This vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing are available for $699.
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Climate Control
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Rearview Camera
