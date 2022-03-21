Menu
2018 Lamborghini Huracan

16,260 KM

$465,990

+ tax & licensing
$465,990

+ taxes & licensing

B Town Auto Sales

844-902-5177

2018 Lamborghini Huracan

2018 Lamborghini Huracan

Performante

2018 Lamborghini Huracan

Performante

B Town Auto Sales

6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4

844-902-5177

$465,990

+ taxes & licensing

16,260KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8684060
  • Stock #: 10154
  • VIN: ZHWCD4ZF6JLA10154

  • Interior Colour Black and Yellow
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 10-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Stock # 10154
  • Mileage 16,260 KM

2018 LAMBORGHINI HURACAN PERFORMANTE

In the Performante trim, you get 5.2L V10 engine which delivers 640 horsepower. No manual gearbox for Lamborghini, just a seven-speed twin-clutch automatic for this “baby” Lambo!. This Lamborghini is capable of accelerating from 0 to 60 mph in 2.7 sec, from 0 to 100 km/h in 2.9 sec.

HST and Licensing will be extra



This vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing are available for $699.



FINANCING AVAILABLE AT AS LOW AS 4.99% O.A.C



WE APPROVE EVERYONE-GOOD BAD CREDIT, NEWCOMERS, STUDENTS.



PREVIOUSLY DECLINED BY BANK ? NO PROBLEM !!



LET THE EXPERIENCED PROFESSIONALS HANDLE YOUR CREDIT APPLICATION.



APPLY FOR PRE-APPROVAL TODAY!!



AT B TOWN AUTO SALES WE ARE NOT ONLY CONCERNED ABOUT SELLING GREAT USED VEHICLES AT THE MOST COMPETITIVE PRICES AT OUR NEW LOCATION 6435 DIXIE RD UNIT 5, MISSISSAUGA, ON L5T 1X4. WE ALSO BELIEVE IN THE IMPORTANCE OF ESTABLISHING A LIFELONG RELATIONSHIP WITH OUR CLIENTS WHICH STARTS FROM THE MOMENT YOU WALK-IN TO THE DEALERSHIP. WE’RE HERE FOR YOU EVERY STEP OF THE WAY AND AIMS TO PROVIDE THE MOST PROMINENT, FRIENDLY AND TIMELY SERVICE WITH EACH EXPERIENCE YOU HAVE WITH US. YOU CAN THINK OF US AS BEING LIKE ‘YOUR FAMILY IN THE BUSINESS’ WHERE YOU CAN ALWAYS COUNT ON US TO PROVIDE YOU WITH THE BEST AUTOMOTIVE CARE

Power Windows
Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Climate Control
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Rearview Camera

B Town Auto Sales

B Town Auto Sales

6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4

844-902-5177

