2018 Lamborghini Huracan

17,900 KM

$389,990

+ tax & licensing
$389,990

+ taxes & licensing

B Town Auto Sales

844-902-5177

2018 Lamborghini Huracan

2018 Lamborghini Huracan

Spyder

2018 Lamborghini Huracan

Spyder

Location

B Town Auto Sales

6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4

844-902-5177

$389,990

+ taxes & licensing

17,900KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8698445
  • Stock #: 8881
  • VIN: ZHWCR1ZF5JLA08881

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 10-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 17,900 KM

Vehicle Description

2018 LAMBORGHINI HURACAN SPYDER AWD

The 5.2-litre naturally-aspirated V10 engine generates a maximum power output of 449 kW . Acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h takes 3.4 seconds and the top speed is 323 km/h (201 mph). It has the 7-speed Lamborghini Doppia Frizione (LDF) dual-clutch transmission . The Spyder has a dry weight of 1,542 kg  which is 120 kg  more than the coupé due to chassis reinforcing components. The Spyder has a CO2 emission of about 280 g/km.

HST and Licensing will be extra



This vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing are available for $699.



Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Remote Keyless Entry
Power Steering
AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Climate Control
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Rearview Camera

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email B Town Auto Sales

B Town Auto Sales

B Town Auto Sales

6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4

