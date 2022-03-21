$389,990+ tax & licensing
$389,990
+ taxes & licensing
2018 Lamborghini Huracan
Spyder
Location
6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4
17,900KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8698445
- Stock #: 8881
- VIN: ZHWCR1ZF5JLA08881
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Convertible
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 10-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 2
- Mileage 17,900 KM
Vehicle Description
The 5.2-litre naturally-aspirated V10 engine generates a maximum power output of 449 kW . Acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h takes 3.4 seconds and the top speed is 323 km/h (201 mph). It has the 7-speed Lamborghini Doppia Frizione (LDF) dual-clutch transmission . The Spyder has a dry weight of 1,542 kg which is 120 kg more than the coupé due to chassis reinforcing components. The Spyder has a CO2 emission of about 280 g/km.
HST and Licensing will be extra
This vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing are available for $699.
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Remote Keyless Entry
Power Steering
AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Climate Control
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Rearview Camera
