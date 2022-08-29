$82,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
The Humberview Group
2018 Land Rover Range Rover
DIESEL Td6 HSE
Location
290 Dundas St E, Mississauga, ON L5A 1W9
$82,995
+ taxes & licensing
20,078KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9231301
- Stock #: H475225T
- VIN: SALGS2RK5JA513628
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Grey
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 20,078 KM
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
4x4
8 speed automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
