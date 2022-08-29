Menu
2018 Land Rover Range Rover

20,078 KM

Details Features

$82,995

+ tax & licensing
$82,995

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

866-221-6608

2018 Land Rover Range Rover

2018 Land Rover Range Rover

DIESEL Td6 HSE

2018 Land Rover Range Rover

DIESEL Td6 HSE

Location

The Humberview Group

290 Dundas St E, Mississauga, ON L5A 1W9

866-221-6608

$82,995

+ taxes & licensing

20,078KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9231301
  • Stock #: H475225T
  • VIN: SALGS2RK5JA513628

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 20,078 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
4x4
8 speed automatic

The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

Cooksville Dodge Chrysler Jeep RAM

290 Dundas St E, Mississauga, ON L5A 1W9

866-221-6608

