2018 Lexus NX 200t

$36,998 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 6 3 , 4 9 7 K M Used

Listing ID: 10150152

10150152 Stock #: 6987

6987 VIN: JTJBARBZ3J2163687

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Gray

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 63,497 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Child Safety Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Interior Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Heated Steering Wheel HEATED FRONT SEATS Mechanical Power Steering Push Button Start Exterior Sunroof Seating Leather Interior Windows Rear Defrost Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Convenience Proximity Key Telescopic Steering Wheel Additional Features AWD Automatic lights Fully loaded Heated Side Mirrors 12V outlet Aux in TOUCHSCREEN Lane Departure Alert Crash Avoidance / Collision Warning Theft Deterrent/Alarm Anti-lock Brakes / ABS Remote / Keyless Entry Air Conditioning A/C Alloy / Aluminum Wheels Nav / Navigation Package Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators Backup / Rear View Camera Drive Mode “type adjustable” ex Sport

