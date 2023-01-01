2018 Lincoln MKX

$CALL + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 9 7 , 2 1 3 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 10121916

10121916 Stock #: 44787AP

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Stock # 44787AP

Mileage 97,213 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes 4 Wheel disk brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Compass Navigation System Mechanical Power Steering Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Additional Features AWD 6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.