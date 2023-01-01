Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Lincoln MKX

97,213 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

866-241-9066

Contact Seller
2018 Lincoln MKX

2018 Lincoln MKX

Reserve

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Lincoln MKX

Reserve

Location

The Humberview Group

3000A Woodchester Dr, Mississauga, ON L5L 2R4

866-241-9066

  1. 10121916
  2. 10121916
  3. 10121916
  4. 10121916
  5. 10121916
  6. 10121916
  7. 10121916
  8. 10121916
  9. 10121916
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
97,213KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10121916
  • Stock #: 44787AP

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 44787AP
  • Mileage 97,213 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From The Humberview Group

2016 Toyota Tundra L...
 118,370 KM
$42,588 + tax & lic
2018 Acura MDX Navig...
 101,318 KM
$36,588 + tax & lic
2019 Kia NIRO SX Tou...
 45,605 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Email The Humberview Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

AutoPark Erin Mills

3000A Woodchester Dr, Mississauga, ON L5L 2R4

Call Dealer

866-241-XXXX

(click to show)

866-241-9066

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory