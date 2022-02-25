Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Lincoln MKX

80,972 KM

Details Description Features

$35,998

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$35,998

+ taxes & licensing

Erinwood Ford Sales Inc

905-828-1600

Contact Seller
2018 Lincoln MKX

2018 Lincoln MKX

Reserve

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Lincoln MKX

Reserve

Location

Erinwood Ford Sales Inc

2395 Motorway Blvd, Mississauga, ON L5L 1V4

905-828-1600

  1. 8381412
  2. 8381412
  3. 8381412
  4. 8381412
  5. 8381412
  6. 8381412
  7. 8381412
  8. 8381412
  9. 8381412
  10. 8381412
  11. 8381412
  12. 8381412
  13. 8381412
  14. 8381412
  15. 8381412
  16. 8381412
  17. 8381412
  18. 8381412
  19. 8381412
  20. 8381412
  21. 8381412
  22. 8381412
  23. 8381412
  24. 8381412
  25. 8381412
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$35,998

+ taxes & licensing

80,972KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8381412
  • Stock #: T222834A
  • VIN: 2LMPJ8LR1JBL14471

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White Platinum Metallic Tri-Coat
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # T222834A
  • Mileage 80,972 KM

Vehicle Description

AWD Reserve

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Rear Spoiler
tinted windows
Aluminum Wheels
Panoramic Sunroof
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Parking Distance Sensors
Stability Control
BACKUP CAMERA
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
PASSENGER AIRBAGS
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Bucket Seats
Trip Computer
SECURITY ALARM
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Tire Pressure Monitor
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Start
Smart Device Integration
Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
Temporary spare tire
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Memory Seats
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Remote Starter
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Rain sensor wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Mirror Memory
Remote Entry
Rear Defroster
Sunroof
am/fm
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
MP3 CD Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Climate Control
V6 Cylinder Engine
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Dual Air Controls
GPS System
Hill Ascent Control
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Active suspension
Pass through rear seat
Automatic head lights
Knee Air Bag
A/T
Automatic Highbeams
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Blind Spot Monitor
Gasoline Fuel
6-Speed A/T
Four Wheel Disk Brakes
Driver Airbags
HID Xenon Headlights
Cross-Traffic Alert
Hands-Free Liftgate
Passenger Airbag Sensor
Driver Restriction Features
Passenger illuminated vanity mirror
Requires Subscription
Adaptative Cruise Control
Sun Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Erinwood Ford Sales Inc

2016 Ford Focus Tita...
 60,796 KM
$17,998 + tax & lic
2019 Ford F-250 Supe...
 79,656 KM
$89,998 + tax & lic
2018 Ford Escape SE
 45,109 KM
$27,998 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Erinwood Ford Sales Inc

Erinwood Ford Sales Inc

Erinwood Ford Sales Inc

2395 Motorway Blvd, Mississauga, ON L5L 1V4

Call Dealer

905-828-XXXX

(click to show)

905-828-1600

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory