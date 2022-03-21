Menu
2018 Lincoln Navigator

81,971 KM

Details Features

$66,999

+ tax & licensing
The Humberview Group

866-241-9066

Reserve

Location

The Humberview Group

3000A Woodchester Dr, Mississauga, ON L5L 2R4

866-241-9066

81,971KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8927920
  • Stock #: 8281AP
  • VIN: 5LMJJ2LT5JEL08281

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 81,971 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Power Steering
4x4
10 Speed Automatic

AutoPark Erin Mills

3000A Woodchester Dr, Mississauga, ON L5L 2R4

866-241-XXXX

866-241-9066

