2018 Mazda CX-3
GT
69,491KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 10244760
- Stock #: H308689P
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour White
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 69,491 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Navigation System
Mechanical
Power Steering
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Additional Features
AWD
HEADS UP DISPLAY
6 Speed Automatic
