Menu
Account
Sign In
<p class=MsoNormal><span style=font-size: 10.0pt; mso-bidi-font-size: 11.0pt; line-height: 107%;>READY TO CERTIFY 2018 MAZDA CX-3<span style=mso-spacerun: yes;>  </span>GS TOURING FWD GASOLINE 2.0 L AUTOMATIC 5-PASSENGER SEATING CAPACITY</span></p><ul style=margin-top: 0cm; type=disc><li class=MsoNormal style=mso-list: l0 level1 lfo1; tab-stops: list 36.0pt;><span style=font-size: 10.0pt; mso-bidi-font-size: 11.0pt; line-height: 107%;>ATTRACTIVE AND COMFORTABLE INTERIOR</span></li><li class=MsoNormal style=mso-list: l0 level1 lfo1; tab-stops: list 36.0pt;><span style=font-size: 10.0pt; mso-bidi-font-size: 11.0pt; line-height: 107%;>IMPRESSIVE FUEL ECONOMY FOR A CROSSOVER</span></li></ul><p class=MsoNormal><span style=font-size: 10.0pt; mso-bidi-font-size: 11.0pt; line-height: 107%;>ONE OWNER </span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=text-align: justify;><span style=font-size: 10.0pt; mso-bidi-font-size: 11.0pt; line-height: 107%;>ACCIDENT-FREE </span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=text-align: justify;><span style=font-size: 10.0pt; mso-bidi-font-size: 11.0pt; line-height: 107%;>BACKUP CAMERA </span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=text-align: justify;><span style=font-size: 10.0pt; mso-bidi-font-size: 11.0pt; line-height: 107%;>BLUETOOTH </span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=text-align: justify;><span style=font-size: 10.0pt; mso-bidi-font-size: 11.0pt; line-height: 107%;>HEATED SEATS </span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=text-align: justify;><span style=font-size: 10.0pt; mso-bidi-font-size: 11.0pt; line-height: 107%;>CLOTH-TRIMMED SPORT SEATS </span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=text-align: justify;><span style=font-size: 10.0pt; mso-bidi-font-size: 11.0pt; line-height: 107%;>BLUETOOTH® HANDS FREE PHONE & AUDIO CAPABILITY</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=text-align: justify;><span style=font-size: 10.0pt; mso-bidi-font-size: 11.0pt; line-height: 107%;>NAVIGATION </span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=text-align: justify;><span style=font-size: 10.0pt; mso-bidi-font-size: 11.0pt; line-height: 107%;>BLIND SPOT MIRROR </span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=text-align: justify;><span style=font-size: 10.0pt; mso-bidi-font-size: 11.0pt; line-height: 107%;>PUSH BUTTON START </span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=text-align: justify;><span style=font-size: 10.0pt; mso-bidi-font-size: 11.0pt; line-height: 107%;>ALLOY WHEELS</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=text-align: justify;><span style=font-size: 10.0pt; mso-bidi-font-size: 11.0pt; line-height: 107%;>KEYLESS ENTRY</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=text-align: justify;><span style=font-size: 10.0pt; mso-bidi-font-size: 11.0pt; line-height: 107%;>AIR CONDITIONING</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=text-align: justify;><span style=font-size: 10.0pt; mso-bidi-font-size: 11.0pt; line-height: 107%;>TWO SETS OF KEYS</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=text-align: justify;><span style=font-size: 10.0pt; mso-bidi-font-size: 11.0pt; line-height: 107%;>POWER WINDOWS</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=text-align: justify;><span style=font-size: 10.0pt; mso-bidi-font-size: 11.0pt; line-height: 107%;>POWER LOCKS</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin-bottom: 0cm;><span style=font-size: 10.0pt; line-height: 107%;>VICTORY MOTORS, CERTIFIED DEALERSHIP BY OMVIC, WILL PROUDLY SERVE YOU! </span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin-bottom: 0cm;><span style=font-size: 10.0pt; line-height: 107%;>THE PRICES EXCLUDE TAX, REGISTRATION, ADMIN & SAFETY. </span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin-bottom: 0cm;><span style=font-size: 10.0pt; line-height: 107%;>FINANCE AVAILABLE FOR ALL CREDIT TYPE.</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin-bottom: 0cm;><span style=font-size: 10.0pt; line-height: 107%;>OPTIONAL EXTENDED WARRANTY AVAILABLE: PLEASE INQUIRE IF YOURE INTERESTED.</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin-bottom: 0cm;><span style=font-size: 10.0pt; line-height: 107%;> </span></p><p class=MsoNormal><span style=font-size: 10.0pt; line-height: 107%;>PLEASE FEEL FREE TO CALL FOR FURTHER INQUIRIES AND TEST DRIVE OR VISIT OUR WEBSITE  WWW.VICTORYMOTORS.CA, PHONE +1 416 452 7777 ADDRESS: 1000 DUNDAS ST E. MISSISSAUGA, L4Y 2B8</span></p>

2018 Mazda CX-3

90,900 KM

Details Description Features

$16,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2018 Mazda CX-3

GS Auto FWD /ONE OWNER /ACCIDENT FREE

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Mazda CX-3

GS Auto FWD /ONE OWNER /ACCIDENT FREE

Location

Victory Motors

1000 Dundas St E Unit 38, Mississauga, ON L4Y 2B8

416-452-7777

  1. 1728605855
  2. 1728606007
  3. 1728606007
  4. 1728606007
  5. 1728606007
  6. 1728606007
  7. 1728606006
  8. 1728606006
  9. 1728606067
  10. 1728606067
  11. 1728606066
  12. 1728606066
  13. 1728606066
  14. 1728606066
  15. 1728606066
  16. 1728606066
  17. 1728606066
  18. 1728606066
  19. 1728606066
  20. 1728606066
  21. 1728606066
  22. 1728606066
  23. 1728606066
  24. 1728606066
  25. 1728606066
  26. 1728606066
  27. 1728606066
  28. 1728606066
  29. 1728606066
  30. 1728606066
  31. 1728606066
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$16,990

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
90,900KM
Excellent Condition
VIN JM1DKDC70J0310646

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 90,900 KM

Vehicle Description

READY TO CERTIFY 2018 MAZDA CX-3  GS TOURING FWD GASOLINE 2.0 L AUTOMATIC 5-PASSENGER SEATING CAPACITY

  • ATTRACTIVE AND COMFORTABLE INTERIOR
  • IMPRESSIVE FUEL ECONOMY FOR A CROSSOVER

ONE OWNER

ACCIDENT-FREE

BACKUP CAMERA

BLUETOOTH

HEATED SEATS

CLOTH-TRIMMED SPORT SEATS

BLUETOOTH® HANDS FREE PHONE & AUDIO CAPABILITY

NAVIGATION

BLIND SPOT MIRROR

PUSH BUTTON START

ALLOY WHEELS

KEYLESS ENTRY

AIR CONDITIONING

TWO SETS OF KEYS

POWER WINDOWS

POWER LOCKS

VICTORY MOTORS, CERTIFIED DEALERSHIP BY OMVIC, WILL PROUDLY SERVE YOU! 

THE PRICES EXCLUDE TAX, REGISTRATION, ADMIN & SAFETY. 

FINANCE AVAILABLE FOR ALL CREDIT TYPE.

OPTIONAL EXTENDED WARRANTY AVAILABLE: PLEASE INQUIRE IF YOU'RE INTERESTED.

 

PLEASE FEEL FREE TO CALL FOR FURTHER INQUIRIES AND TEST DRIVE OR VISIT OUR WEBSITE  WWW.VICTORYMOTORS.CA, PHONE +1 416 452 7777 ADDRESS: 1000 DUNDAS ST E. MISSISSAUGA, L4Y 2B8

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Cargo shade

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Temporary spare tire

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Cross-Traffic Alert

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Victory Motors

Used 2017 Acura MDX NAVIGATION PKG /7 SEATERS /LEATHER SEATS for sale in Mississauga, ON
2017 Acura MDX NAVIGATION PKG /7 SEATERS /LEATHER SEATS 163,000 KM $19,990 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Toyota Sienna 5DR LE 8-PASS ACCIDENT FREE for sale in Mississauga, ON
2014 Toyota Sienna 5DR LE 8-PASS ACCIDENT FREE 165,500 KM $16,990 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Jeep Compass sport 4x4 for sale in Mississauga, ON
2018 Jeep Compass sport 4x4 167,500 KM $13,500 + tax & lic

Email Victory Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Victory Motors

Victory Motors

1000 Dundas St E Unit 38, Mississauga, ON L4Y 2B8
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

416-452-XXXX

(click to show)

416-452-7777

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$16,990

+ taxes & licensing

Victory Motors

416-452-7777

Contact Seller
2018 Mazda CX-3