$16,990+ tax & licensing
2018 Mazda CX-3
GS Auto FWD /ONE OWNER /ACCIDENT FREE
Location
Victory Motors
1000 Dundas St E Unit 38, Mississauga, ON L4Y 2B8
416-452-7777
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 90,900 KM
Vehicle Description
READY TO CERTIFY 2018 MAZDA CX-3 GS TOURING FWD GASOLINE 2.0 L AUTOMATIC 5-PASSENGER SEATING CAPACITY
- ATTRACTIVE AND COMFORTABLE INTERIOR
- IMPRESSIVE FUEL ECONOMY FOR A CROSSOVER
ONE OWNER
ACCIDENT-FREE
BACKUP CAMERA
BLUETOOTH
HEATED SEATS
CLOTH-TRIMMED SPORT SEATS
BLUETOOTH® HANDS FREE PHONE & AUDIO CAPABILITY
NAVIGATION
BLIND SPOT MIRROR
PUSH BUTTON START
ALLOY WHEELS
KEYLESS ENTRY
AIR CONDITIONING
TWO SETS OF KEYS
POWER WINDOWS
POWER LOCKS
VICTORY MOTORS, CERTIFIED DEALERSHIP BY OMVIC, WILL PROUDLY SERVE YOU!
THE PRICES EXCLUDE TAX, REGISTRATION, ADMIN & SAFETY.
FINANCE AVAILABLE FOR ALL CREDIT TYPE.
OPTIONAL EXTENDED WARRANTY AVAILABLE: PLEASE INQUIRE IF YOU'RE INTERESTED.
PLEASE FEEL FREE TO CALL FOR FURTHER INQUIRIES AND TEST DRIVE OR VISIT OUR WEBSITE WWW.VICTORYMOTORS.CA, PHONE +1 416 452 7777 ADDRESS: 1000 DUNDAS ST E. MISSISSAUGA, L4Y 2B8
