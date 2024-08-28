$20,488+ tax & licensing
2018 Mazda CX-5
GS AWD LEATHER PKG
2018 Mazda CX-5
GS AWD LEATHER PKG
Location
Carworld Heaven
2255 Dundas Street West, Mississauga, ON L5K 1R6
(647) 577-2960
$20,488
+ taxes & licensing
Used
110,920KM
VIN JM3KFBCM7J0314660
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 110,920 KM
Vehicle Description
10 DAY SALE!!!(Monday Aug 19th-Wednesday Aug 28th 2024)
*SPECIAL FINANCE PRICE IS $20,488+HST & LICENSING
($1,500 Financing credit applied).
*CASH PRICE IS $21,998+HST & LICENSING
Just Arrived!!!
Clean CARFAX! NO ACCIDENTS!!!
Great condition/Drives like new!!!
This 2018 MAZDA CX-5 GS AWD W/LEATHER PKG (has a dependable 2.5L SKYACTIVE ENGINE/187hp/4 cyl engine powering this Automatic transmission W/Manual Shift Mode.
The 2018 MAZDA CX-5 GS AWD W/LEATHER PKG impresses with excellent fuel economy at 7.8 L/100 km highway a reality.
No haggling required! Here at Carworld Heaven, we pride ourselves on positioning our vehicles at one of, if not the most aggressive price points compared to similar vehicles on the market! This ensures that value is always accompanied by Carworld Heaven's first class service with every vehicle purchased!
PURCHASE OUR SAFETY CERTIFICATION PACKAGE WHICH INCLUDES: SAFETY CERTIFICATE & NECESSARY WORK, FULL TANK OF GAS & FULL CLEAN UP FOR $1,299+HST
OTHERWISE:
The motor vehicle sold under this contract is being sold as-is and is not represented as being in roadworthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
You Can't Beat the Price with These Options:
2.5L SKYACTIVE ENGINE WITH 187HP/186LB-FT OF TORQUE.
6 SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION WITH MANUAL SHIFT MODE & MANUAL DRIVE SELECTION
SILK BEIGE LEATHERETTE WITH GRAND LUX SUEDE TRIM
i-ACTIV AWD (all-wheel drive), and AWD badge on lift-gate
Cylinder Deactivation
Power lift-gate with programmable adjustable height
Leatherette-trimmed upholstery with Grand Lux Suede trim
Heated front seats with 3 settings
6-way power-adjustable drivers seat with manual lumbar support
6-way manually adjustable front passengers seat with manual seat height adjuster Heated steering wheel
Leather-wrapped steering wheel
Leather-wrapped shift knob
Front wiper de-icer
Automatic headlight levelling
Auto-dimming rearview mirror
HomeLink wireless control system
Drivers and passengers cloth-wrapped sunvisors with illuminated covered vanity mirrors Rear centre armrest with integrated storage, cup holders and 2 USB ports
Wrapped cloth A pillar with standard speaker in mold
6 speakers
Remote fold-down rear seats
G-Vectoring Control (GVC)
17" alloy wheels (dark grey high lustre)
225/65R17 all-season tires
Temporary spare tire
Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Dynamic Stability Control (DSC)
Traction Control System (TCS)
Hill Launch Assist (HLA)
Advanced Blind Spot Monitoring (ABSM)
Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA)
Smart City Brake Support (SCBS)
Power-assisted 4-wheel disc brakes
Anti-lock Brake System (ABS) with Electronic Brake Force Distribution (EBFD)
Emergency Brake Assist (EBA)
Electrically assisted power steering
Independent MacPherson strut front suspension
Independent multi-link rear suspension
Electronic Parking Brake (EPB) with auto-hold function
Dual front and dual side air bags
Dual side curtain air bags
3-point seat belts for all seating positions (2 front; 3 rear)
Front seat-belt pretensioners with force limiters
Integrated rear seat child-safety-seat lower anchors and upper tether anchors in rear seat Child-safety rear door lockouts
Rearview camera (wide angle)
Engine immobilizer theft-deterrent system
Remote keyless entry system
Push Button Start
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
LED headlights
LED daytime running lights
High-mount stop lamp
Automatic on/off headlights with dusk sensor
Noise-isolating windshield
Noise-isolating glass (driver and front passenger windows)
Body-coloured power-operated heated door mirrors
Turn signal indicators on door mirrors
Exterior B and C pillar garnish in black
Body-coloured door handles
Privacy glass
Green tint glass with UV shield
Body-coloured rear roof spoiler
Mouldings for roof rack
Tail pipe garnish (chrome)
Day/night rearview mirror
Rain-sensing intermittent windshield wipers
Rear intermittent windshield wiper
Rear window defroster
Speed-sensing double-action power door locks Steering-wheel-mounted cruise and audio controls 7" colour touchscreen display with MAZDA CONNECT HMI Commander switch
Steering-wheel-mounted Bluetooth controls with Audio Profile Navigation-ready (requires navigation SD card accessory)
2 USB ports and auxiliary audio input jack
AhaTM internet radio functionality
StitcherTM internet radio functionality
SMS text message functionality
Air conditioning with manual climate controls
Rear heater ducts (under front seat)
Illuminated power windows with drivers one-touch up and down feature Cloth upholstery
6-way manually adjustable drivers seat
4-way manually adjustable passengers seat
40/20/40-split fold-down rear seat Rearseatrecline(manuallyadjustable)
Drivers and passengers sunvisors with covered vanity mirrors Tachometer
Trip Computer
Exterior temperature gauge
Low washer fluid indicator
Overhead console with sunglasses holder
Front centre console with armrest, cup holders and storage
Drivers and front passengers seatback pockets
Illuminated entry
Internal hood and fuel release
Cargo area light
3 12-volt DC power outlets
Drive Happy with CARWORLD HEAVEN
*** All-inclusive, upfront prices -- no haggling, negotiations, pressure, or games
*** MANY EXTENDED WARRANTY & GAP INSURANCE OPTIONS AVAILABLE.
*** 36 day warranty on safety issues and a complete car history report
*** Purchase this vehicle fully online on www.carworldheaven.com
Our advertised prices are for consumers (i.e. end users) only.
Transparency Statement
Due to current circumstances, shortage of inventory, and to prevent exports and non-retail purchases, cash sales are restricted to retail end users. -- no hidden costs. While every effort is taken to avoid errors, technical or human error can occur, so please confirm vehicle features, options, materials, and other specs with your CARWORLD HEAVEN representative. Prices, rates and payments are subject to change without notice. Finance deals subject to lender fees & lien registration cost additionally from respective lender. Contact us for further details.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Carworld Heaven
2255 Dundas Street West, Mississauga, ON L5K 1R6
$20,488
+ taxes & licensing
Carworld Heaven
(647) 577-2960
2018 Mazda CX-5