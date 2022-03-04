2018 Mazda CX-5

$34,000 + taxes & licensing 4 8 , 0 0 0 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8641568

8641568 Stock #: 31273A

31273A VIN: JM3KFBDMXJ0316076

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Soul Red Crystal Metallic

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 31273A

Mileage 48,000 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Privacy Glass Auto On/Off Headlamps Safety Traction Control Daytime Running Lights Stability Control Passenger Airbag Child-Safety Locks Power Options Power Windows Power Locks POWER SEAT Interior Cruise Control Bucket Seats tilt steering Trip Computer Navigation System Heated Steering Wheel Steering Wheel Audio Controls Remote Trunk Release Convenience Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Rain sensor wipers Mechanical Power Steering Windows Rear Defroster Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo MP3 CD Player Security Anti-Theft Seating Leather Interior Memory Seats Comfort Climate Control Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Wood Trim Interior Additional Features Premium Audio Auto Dimming Mirrors Power Lift Gates Illuminated Visor Mirror Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.