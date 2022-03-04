$34,000+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$34,000
+ taxes & licensing
401 Dixie Mazda
905-238-9888
2018 Mazda CX-5
2018 Mazda CX-5
GT
Location
401 Dixie Mazda
5500 Dixie Road, Mississauga, ON L4W 4N3
905-238-9888
$34,000
+ taxes & licensing
48,000KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8641568
- Stock #: 31273A
- VIN: JM3KFBDMXJ0316076
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Soul Red Crystal Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 31273A
- Mileage 48,000 KM
Vehicle Features
Fog Lights
Privacy Glass
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Child-Safety Locks
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
tilt steering
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Rain sensor wipers
Power Steering
Rear Defroster
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 CD Player
Anti-Theft
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
Climate Control
Leather Wrap Wheel
Wood Trim Interior
Premium Audio
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Power Lift Gates
Illuminated Visor Mirror
Driver Side Airbag
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From 401 Dixie Mazda
401 Dixie Mazda
5500 Dixie Road, Mississauga, ON L4W 4N3