The Humberview Group
866-241-9066
2018 Mazda CX-9
GT
Location
The Humberview Group
3000A Woodchester Dr, Mississauga, ON L5L 2R4
866-241-9066
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
67,568KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9176443
- Stock #: 220340AP
- VIN: JM3TCBDY3J0220340
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # 220340AP
- Mileage 67,568 KM
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Power Steering
AWD
HEADS UP DISPLAY
6 Speed Automatic
