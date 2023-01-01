2018 Mazda MAZDA3

$19,995 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 2 7 , 1 0 8 K M Used

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 127,108 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Seating Leather Seats Exterior Alloy Wheels Body-coloured door handles Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Steel spare wheel Black grille w/chrome accents Light tinted glass Body-Coloured Front Bumper Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Trunk Rear Cargo Access Body-Coloured Rear Bumper Tires: 205/60R16 AS Wheels: 16" Silver Finish Alloy Interior Steering Wheel Controls Immobilizer Navigation Heated Steering Wheel HEATED FRONT SEATS glove box Driver foot rest Front map lights Keyless Start Full Cloth Headliner driver seat Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Front Cupholder Air filtration Day-Night Rearview Mirror Driver And Passenger Door Bins Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column 1 12V DC Power Outlet 1 Seatback Storage Pocket Cargo Space Lights Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim Delayed Accessory Power Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts Valet Function Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints 60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: manual 6-way adjustable driver seat, manual 4-way adjustable passenger seat and adjustable heat Passenger Seat Interior Trim -inc: Piano Black Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Piano Black Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents Digital/Analog Appearance Comfort air Convenience cruise tilt Proximity Key Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Window grid antenna 1 LCD Monitor In The Front Safety Back-Up Camera Rear child safety locks Low Tire Pressure Warning Blind spot sensor Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Mechanical Front-wheel drive Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs 100 amp alternator Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs 50 L Fuel Tank Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust Engine: 2.0L SKYACTIV-G DOHC 16-Valve I4 52-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection Additional Features BACK UP CAMERA Premium audio system 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake AM / FM / CD Player Forward Crash Sensor

