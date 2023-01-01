$19,998+ tax & licensing
$19,998
+ taxes & licensing
2018 Mazda MAZDA3
Auto Camera/Bluetooth/Push Start
Location
1694 Dundas St. East, Mississauga, ON L4X 1L7
58,742KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10420617
- Stock #: 7048
- VIN: JM1BN1U70J1170512
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 58,742 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Mechanical
Power Steering
Windows
Rear Defrost
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Convenience
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Additional Features
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
Aux in
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Backup / Rear View Camera
