2018 Mazda MAZDA3

$17,995 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 8 5 , 8 7 0 K M Used

10633098 Stock #: 13185A

13185A VIN: 3MZBN1U75JM222374

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 13185A

Mileage 85,870 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Interior Steering Wheel Controls Immobilizer glove box Driver foot rest Full Cloth Headliner driver seat Front Centre Armrest Front Cupholder Air filtration Day-Night Rearview Mirror Driver And Passenger Door Bins Cloth Door Trim Insert Fade-to-off interior lighting Manual tilt/telescoping steering column 1 12V DC Power Outlet 1 Seatback Storage Pocket Cargo Space Lights Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim Delayed Accessory Power Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts Valet Function Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror Seats w/Cloth Back Material Full Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel Gauges -inc: Speedometer, Odometer and Trip Odometer Front Bucket Seats -inc: manual 6-way adjustable driver seat and manual 4-way adjustable passenger seat Passenger Seat Interior Trim -inc: Piano Black Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Piano Black Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents Urethane Gear Shifter Material Digital/Analog Appearance Comfort air Convenience cruise tilt Proximity Key Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Window grid antenna Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Voice Activation and Radio Data System Seating Cloth Seats Exterior Variable Intermittent Wipers Body-coloured door handles Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Steel spare wheel Black grille w/chrome accents Light tinted glass Body-Coloured Front Bumper Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Trunk Rear Cargo Access Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim Body-Coloured Power Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding Body-Coloured Rear Bumper Auto Off Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps Wheels: 16" Steel -inc: full wheel covers Tires: 205/60R16 AS Mechanical Front-wheel drive Keyless Start Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs 100 amp alternator Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs 50 L Fuel Tank Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust Engine: 2.0L SKYACTIV-G DOHC 16-Valve I4 52-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection Safety Rear child safety locks Low Tire Pressure Warning Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Additional Features BACK UP CAMERA 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control AM / FM / CD Player Forward Crash Sensor

