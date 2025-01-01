2018 Mazda MAZDA3

Menu
Account
Sign In
<div><span>SPORT 50TH ANNIVERSARY EDITION | </span><span>Sunroof | Forward Safety |</span><span> Heated Seats | Reverse Camera | Heated Steering | Cruise Control | Push Start | Blind Spot Assist | Bluetooth Connectivity | Remote Entry | Alloys | and more</span></div><br /><div>0% DOWN FINANCING (O.A.C). Good Credit, Bad Credit , New Credit, No Credit.We offer the best Interest Rates in the market!</div><br /><div>BUY ONLINE - FREE HOME DELIVERY</div><br /><div>*CARFAX, VERIFIED Available *WALK IN WITH CONFIDENCE AND DRIVE AWAY SATISFIED* $0 down financing available, OAC price/payment plus applicable taxes. Autotech Emporium is serving the GTA and surrounding areas in the market of quality per-owned vehicles. We are a UCDA member and a registered dealer with the OMVIC. A Carfax history report is provided with all of our vehicles. We also offer our optional amazing reconditioning package which will provide three times of its value. It covers new brakes, new synthetic engine oil and filter, all fluids top up, registration and plate transfer, detailed inspection (even for non safety components), exterior high speed buffing, waxing and cosmetic work, In-depth interior hygiene cleaning (shampoo, steam wash and odor removal treatment), Engine degreasing and shampoo, safety certificate cost, 30 days dealer warranty and after sale free consultation to keep your vehicle maintained so we can keep you as our customer for life. TO CLARIFY THIS PACKAGE AS PER OMVIC REGULATION AND STANDARDS VEHICLE IS NOT DRIVABLE, NOT CERTIFIED. CERTIFICATION IS AVAILABLE FOR EIGHT HUNDRED AND NINETY FIVE DOLLARS(895). ALL VEHICLES WE SELL ARE DRIVABLE AFTER CERTIFICATION!!!</div><br /><div>*Price Advertised online has a $2000 Finance Purchasing Credit on Approved Credit. Price of vehicle may differ with any other forms of payment. Please call dealer or visit our website for further details. Do not refer to calculate my payment option for cash purchase.</div><br /><div>Please visit <a href=http://www.autotechemporium.com/ target=_blank>www.autotechemporium.com</a> to check following vehicles and up to date inventory.</div><br /><div>TAGS: 2019 2020 2017 2016 GX GS GT Subaru Impreza Legacy Toyota Corolla Camry Matrix Yaris Honda Civic Fit Accord 6 Mitsubishi Lancer Nissan Sentra Micra Altima Maxima Hyundai Elantra Sonata Kia Forte Optima K5 Soul Rio Chevrolet Cruze Malibu Impala Ford Fusion Focus Dodge Dart Charger Challenger Volkswagen Jetta Golf Passat Acura ILX TLX<br></div><br /><div><br><br></div><br /><div><br></div>

2018 Mazda MAZDA3

86,928 KM

Details Description Features

$16,998

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2018 Mazda MAZDA3

50th Anniversary Edition / Sunroof / Push Start

Watch This Vehicle
12688617

2018 Mazda MAZDA3

50th Anniversary Edition / Sunroof / Push Start

Location

Autotech Emporium

1694 Dundas St. East, Mississauga, ON L4X 1L7

905-290-1319

Contact Seller

$16,998

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
86,928KM
VIN JM1BN1L79J1177864

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Stock # 7687
  • Mileage 86,928 KM

Vehicle Description

SPORT 50TH ANNIVERSARY EDITION | Sunroof | Forward Safety | Heated Seats | Reverse Camera | Heated Steering | Cruise Control | Push Start | Blind Spot Assist | Bluetooth Connectivity | Remote Entry | Alloys | and more
0% DOWN FINANCING (O.A.C). Good Credit, Bad Credit , New Credit, No Credit.We offer the best Interest Rates in the market!
BUY ONLINE - FREE HOME DELIVERY
*CARFAX, VERIFIED Available *WALK IN WITH CONFIDENCE AND DRIVE AWAY SATISFIED* $0 down financing available, OAC price/payment plus applicable taxes. Autotech Emporium is serving the GTA and surrounding areas in the market of quality per-owned vehicles. We are a UCDA member and a registered dealer with the OMVIC. A Carfax history report is provided with all of our vehicles. We also offer our optional amazing reconditioning package which will provide three times of its value. It covers new brakes, new synthetic engine oil and filter, all fluids top up, registration and plate transfer, detailed inspection (even for non safety components), exterior high speed buffing, waxing and cosmetic work, In-depth interior hygiene cleaning (shampoo, steam wash and odor removal treatment), Engine degreasing and shampoo, safety certificate cost, 30 days dealer warranty and after sale free consultation to keep your vehicle maintained so we can keep you as our customer for life. TO CLARIFY THIS PACKAGE AS PER OMVIC REGULATION AND STANDARDS VEHICLE IS NOT DRIVABLE, NOT CERTIFIED. CERTIFICATION IS AVAILABLE FOR EIGHT HUNDRED AND NINETY FIVE DOLLARS(895). ALL VEHICLES WE SELL ARE DRIVABLE AFTER CERTIFICATION!!!
*Price Advertised online has a $2000 Finance Purchasing Credit on Approved Credit. Price of vehicle may differ with any other forms of payment. Please call dealer or visit our website for further details. Do not refer to calculate my payment option for cash purchase.
Please visit www.autotechemporium.com to check following vehicles and up to date inventory.
TAGS: 2019 2020 2017 2016 GX GS GT Subaru Impreza Legacy Toyota Corolla Camry Matrix Yaris Honda Civic Fit Accord 6 Mitsubishi Lancer Nissan Sentra Micra Altima Maxima Hyundai Elantra Sonata Kia Forte Optima K5 Soul Rio Chevrolet Cruze Malibu Impala Ford Fusion Focus Dodge Dart Charger Challenger Volkswagen Jetta Golf Passat Acura ILX TLX





Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Mechanical

Power Steering
Push Button Start

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Sunroof

Windows

Rear Defrost

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Seating

5 Passenger

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

12V outlet
TOUCHSCREEN
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Backup / Rear View Camera

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Autotech Emporium

Used 2020 Nissan NV200 Compact Cargo I4 SV / Rev Cam / Bluetooth / Cruise for sale in Mississauga, ON
2020 Nissan NV200 Compact Cargo I4 SV / Rev Cam / Bluetooth / Cruise 134,533 KM $18,888 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Ford Escape S / Leather / Rev Cam / Bluetooth for sale in Mississauga, ON
2019 Ford Escape S / Leather / Rev Cam / Bluetooth 128,904 KM $14,888 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Ford Transit T-150 148
2021 Ford Transit T-150 148" MED RF 8670 GVWR 124,538 KM $29,998 + tax & lic

Email Autotech Emporium

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Autotech Emporium

Autotech Emporium

1694 Dundas St. East, Mississauga, ON L4X 1L7
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-290-XXXX

(click to show)

905-290-1319

Alternate Numbers
Text: 289-203-9541
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$16,998

+ taxes & licensing>

Autotech Emporium

905-290-1319

2018 Mazda MAZDA3