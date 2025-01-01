Menu
2018 Mazda MAZDA3

93,693 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
2018 Mazda MAZDA3

GT at

12839833

2018 Mazda MAZDA3

GT at

Location

401 Dixie Mazda

5500 Dixie Road, Mississauga, ON L4W 4N3

905-238-9888

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
93,693KM
VIN JM1BN1W34J1171072

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Jet Black Mica
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # p6444
  • Mileage 93,693 KM

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Auto On/Off Headlamps

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Child-Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release

Mechanical

Power Steering

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Rain sensor wipers

Comfort

Climate Control

Trim

Leather Wrap Wheel

Additional Features

Premium Audio
Illuminated Visor Mirror
Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

