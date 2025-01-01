$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2018 Mazda MAZDA3
2018 Mazda MAZDA3
Location
401 Dixie Mazda
5500 Dixie Road, Mississauga, ON L4W 4N3
905-238-9888
Used
93,693KM
VIN JM1BN1W34J1171072
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Jet Black Mica
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # p6444
- Mileage 93,693 KM
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Safety
Traction Control
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Child-Safety Locks
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Locks
Interior
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Mechanical
Power Steering
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Rain sensor wipers
Comfort
Climate Control
Trim
Leather Wrap Wheel
Additional Features
Premium Audio
Illuminated Visor Mirror
Driver Side Airbag
401 Dixie Mazda
5500 Dixie Road, Mississauga, ON L4W 4N3
