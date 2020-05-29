2018 Mazda MAZDA3

Safety Driver Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag

4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Brake Assist

Stability Control

ABS

Child Safety Locks

Rear Head Air Bag

Front Side Air Bag

Front Head Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag Sensor Convenience Cruise Control

Intermittent Wipers

Automatic Headlights

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Driver Vanity Mirror

Passenger Vanity Mirror

Remote Trunk Release

Floor mats

Temporary spare tire Power Options Power Steering

Power Mirror(s) Seating Bucket Seats

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Rear Bench Seat

Heated Front Seat(s) Exterior Daytime Running Lights

Aluminum Wheels

Tire Pressure Monitor

Tires - Front All-Season

Tires - Rear All-Season Powertrain Front Wheel Drive

Engine Immobilizer Media / Nav / Comm MP3 Player

Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Auxiliary Audio Input Windows Rear Defrost Comfort A/C

Adjustable Steering Wheel Additional Features Back-Up Camera

Bluetooth Connection

Smart Device Integration

