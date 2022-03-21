$24,888+ tax & licensing
$24,888
+ taxes & licensing
2018 Mazda MAZDA3
GT
40,971KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8811203
- Stock #: 737494T
- VIN: 3MZBN1M33JM183135
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 40,971 KM
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
6 Speed Automatic
