2018 Mazda MAZDA3

122,062 KM

$20,000

+ tax & licensing
GS

GS

Location

401 Dixie Mazda

5500 Dixie Road, Mississauga, ON L4W 4N3

122,062KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9094249
  • Stock #: 31434A
  • VIN: 3MZBN1V72JM254309

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 122,062 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Child-Safety Locks
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
Trip Computer
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Rain sensor wipers
Power Steering
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 CD Player
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Leather Wrap Wheel
Premium Audio
Cloth Interior
Illuminated Visor Mirror
Driver Side Airbag

5500 Dixie Road, Mississauga, ON L4W 4N3

