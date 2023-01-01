Menu
2018 Mazda MAZDA3

63,157 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Autotech Emporium

905-290-1319

2018 Mazda MAZDA3

2018 Mazda MAZDA3

GS Alloys/Camera/Heated Seats/Bluetooth

2018 Mazda MAZDA3

GS Alloys/Camera/Heated Seats/Bluetooth

Autotech Emporium

1694 Dundas St. East, Mississauga, ON L4X 1L7

905-290-1319

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

63,157KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9576346
  • Stock #: 6816
  • VIN: 3MZBN1V70JM224672

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 6816
  • Mileage 63,157 KM

Vehicle Description

*888-856-3052* * GS - Automatic, Heated Seats, Alloys, Bluetooth Audio, Backup Camera, All Power, Navigation capable through
SD Card not provided  / Bluetooth / Push
Start / and more *CARFAX,
VERIFIED Available *WALK IN WITH CONFIDENCE AND DRIVE AWAY SATISFIED* $0
down financing available OAC price/payment plus applicable taxes.
Autotech Emporium is serving the GTA and surrounding areas in the market
of quality per-owned vehicles. We are a UCDA member and a registered
dealer with the OMVIC. A Carfax history report is provided with all of
our vehicles. No payments for 6 months interest accrues during this
period, financing from, terms up to 84 months are OAC. 0% financing
amount exactly $10,000 for 12 months OAC at $833/month. All promotional
items, such as the portable gps are subject to product availability and
are available on advertised pricing only. We
also offer our optional amazing reconditioning package which will
provide three times of its value. It covers new brakes, new synthetic
engine oil and filter, all fluids top up, registration and plate
transfer, detailed inspection (even for non safety components), exterior
high speed buffing, waxing and cosmetic work, In-depth interior hygiene
cleaning (shampoo, steam wash and odor removal treatment),  Engine
degreasing and shampoo, safety certificate cost, 30 days dealer warranty
and after sale free consultation to keep your vehicle maintained so we
can keep you as our customer for life. TO
CLARIFY THIS PACKAGE AS PER OMVIC REGULATION AND STANDARDS VEHICLE IS
NOT DRIVABLE, NOT CERTIFIED. CERTIFICATION IS AVAILABLE FOR SIX HUNDRED
AND NINETY FIVE DOLLARS(695). ALL VEHICLES WE SELL ARE DRIVABLE AFTER
CERTIFICATION!!! TO LEARN MORE ABOUT THIS PLEASE CONTACT DEALER. TAGS:
2017 2016 2020 2019 Mazda3 Mazda 6 Mazda 2 Chevrolet Cruze, Ford Focus
Toyota Corolla Honda Fit Honda Civic Nissan Sentra Nissan Versa model
see our website. Test drive rewards are only applicable upon vehicle
pick up. Price plus applicable taxes. Special sale price listed
available to regular finance purchase only on approved credit. Price of
vehicle may differ with other forms of payment.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Heated rear seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Power Steering
Daytime Running Lights
CD Player
Bluetooth
Rear Defrost
Dual Climate Control
5 Passenger
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Automatic lights
Heated Side Mirrors
12V outlet
Aux in
TOUCHSCREEN
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Backup / Rear View Camera
Drive Mode “type adjustable” ex Sport

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Autotech Emporium

Autotech Emporium

1694 Dundas St. East, Mississauga, ON L4X 1L7

905-290-1319

