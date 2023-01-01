2018 Mazda MAZDA3

$CALL + taxes & licensing 6 3 , 1 5 7 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9576346

9576346 Stock #: 6816

6816 VIN: 3MZBN1V70JM224672

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 6816

Mileage 63,157 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Child Safety Locks Dual front airbags Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Interior Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Trip Computer Heated rear seats HEATED FRONT SEATS Mechanical Power Steering Exterior Daytime Running Lights Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Bluetooth Windows Rear Defrost Comfort Dual Climate Control Seating 5 Passenger Convenience Telescopic Steering Wheel Additional Features Automatic lights Heated Side Mirrors 12V outlet Aux in TOUCHSCREEN Anti-lock Brakes / ABS Remote / Keyless Entry Air Conditioning A/C Alloy / Aluminum Wheels Backup / Rear View Camera Drive Mode “type adjustable” ex Sport

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.