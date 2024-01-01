$19,990+ tax & licensing
2018 Mercedes-Benz B-Class
Sports Tourer NAV | BACKUP CAM | MEMORY SEAT | DUAL MOONROOF | 4MATIC
Location
The Humberview Group
225 Dundas St E, Mississauga, ON L5A 1W8
877-879-0091
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 120,756 KM
Vehicle Description
Indulge in the perfect blend of sporty vigour and luxurious comfort when you sit inside a 2018 Mercedes-Benz B-250 Sport Tourer 4Matic!
Exquisitely finished with a Black exterior complementing a Black Artico interior, it stands out even further on strikingly designed 17-inch alloy wheels. Concealed under the bonnet is a turbocharged 2.0L four (4) cylinder engine perfectly paired with a seven (7) speed dual-clutch automatic transmission amplified by Mercedes-Benz's innovative 4Matic system (AWD).
Once you step into the elegant yet intuitive cabin, your senses are gratified at every point of contact. This B-250 Sport Tourer comes fitted with a double sunroof, navigation, backup camera, power front seats with memory, automatic headlights, steering wheel-mounted controls, dual automatic climate control, AM/FM radio, Bluetooth, heated front seats, auto start-stop and so much more.
We'd love for you to come in and experience the exhilaration this2018 Mercedes-Benz B-250 Sport Tourer 4Maticwill bring!
PREVIOUS DAILY RENTAL
PREVIOUS DAILY RENTAL
