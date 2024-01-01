2018 Mercedes-Benz B-Class

Menu
Indulge in the perfect blend of sporty vigour and luxurious comfort when you sit inside a 2018 Mercedes-Benz B-250 Sport Tourer 4Matic!

Exquisitely finished with a Black exterior complementing a Black Artico interior, it stands out even further on strikingly designed 17-inch alloy wheels. Concealed under the bonnet is a turbocharged 2.0L four (4) cylinder engine perfectly paired with a seven (7) speed dual-clutch automatic transmission amplified by Mercedes-Benzs innovative 4Matic system (AWD).

Once you step into the elegant yet intuitive cabin, your senses are gratified at every point of contact. This B-250 Sport Tourer comes fitted with a double sunroof, navigation, backup camera, power front seats with memory, automatic headlights, steering wheel-mounted controls, dual automatic climate control, AM/FM radio, Bluetooth, heated front seats, auto start-stop and so much more.

Wed love for you to come in and experience the exhilaration this2018 Mercedes-Benz B-250 Sport Tourer 4Maticwill bring!

PREVIOUS DAILY RENTAL

Price: $19,990 + tax & licensing
Mileage: 120,756 KM
Exterior Colour: Black
Interior Colour: Black
Body Style: Hatchback
Drive Type: All Wheel Drive
Transmission: Automatic
Engine: 4-cylinder
Doors: 4-door

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 120,756 KM

Vehicle Description

Indulge in the perfect blend of sporty vigour and luxurious comfort when you sit inside a 2018 Mercedes-Benz B-250 Sport Tourer 4Matic!



Exquisitely finished with a Black exterior complementing a Black Artico interior, it stands out even further on strikingly designed 17-inch alloy wheels. Concealed under the bonnet is a turbocharged 2.0L four (4) cylinder engine perfectly paired with a seven (7) speed dual-clutch automatic transmission amplified by Mercedes-Benz's innovative 4Matic system (AWD).



Once you step into the elegant yet intuitive cabin, your senses are gratified at every point of contact. This B-250 Sport Tourer comes fitted with a double sunroof, navigation, backup camera, power front seats with memory, automatic headlights, steering wheel-mounted controls, dual automatic climate control, AM/FM radio, Bluetooth, heated front seats, auto start-stop and so much more.



We'd love for you to come in and experience the exhilaration this2018 Mercedes-Benz B-250 Sport Tourer 4Maticwill bring!





PREVIOUS DAILY RENTAL



Visit AUTOPARK Mississauga and Experience Everything You've Come to Expect From Autopark - Fantastic Service, Above Average Reconditioning and Of Course, Friendly and Knowledgeable Sales Professionals Here to Help Today! We shop the Market So You Don't Have To! The three pillars of AutoPark are: 1) 6 locations 2) LOW NO HAGGLE Pricing 3) 7 DAY EXCHANGE policy*AutoPark Mississauga serves Mississauga, Etobicoke, Oakville, Burlington, and Hamilton. AutoPark can look after you with good and challenged credit history! Car Proof history report available. No hidden fees, simply add HST & licensing. AutoPark - A new way to buy used! *call for details! Proud member of The Humberview Group. "AutoPark serves our customers better, each and every day."[Good credit, bad credit, everyone deserves the right to drive a quality, reliable vehicle with us! Find out how, at autopark.ca].

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

AWD
7 Speed Automatic with Auto-shift

