2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

$32,998 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 7 3 , 9 4 0 K M Used

Listing ID: 10150146

10150146 Stock #: 6984

6984 VIN: 55SWF4KB4JU240980

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 6984

Mileage 73,940 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Child Safety Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Interior Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Heated Steering Wheel HEATED FRONT SEATS Mechanical Power Steering Push Button Start Exterior Panoramic Sunroof Seating Leather Interior Memory Seats Windows Rear Defrost Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Convenience Telescopic Steering Wheel Additional Features AWD SPORT PACKAGE Heated Side Mirrors 12V outlet Aux in LED Lights TOUCHSCREEN Lane Departure Alert Crash Avoidance / Collision Warning Theft Deterrent/Alarm Anti-lock Brakes / ABS Remote / Keyless Entry Air Conditioning A/C Alloy / Aluminum Wheels Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators Backup / Rear View Camera Drive Mode “type adjustable” ex Sport

