$32,998+ tax & licensing
$32,998
+ taxes & licensing
Autotech Emporium
905-290-1319
2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class
2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class
C300 4matic AWD AMG/Sunroof/Leather
Location
Autotech Emporium
1694 Dundas St. East, Mississauga, ON L4X 1L7
905-290-1319
$32,998
+ taxes & licensing
73,940KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10150146
- Stock #: 6984
- VIN: 55SWF4KB4JU240980
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 6984
- Mileage 73,940 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Mechanical
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Exterior
Panoramic Sunroof
Seating
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
Windows
Rear Defrost
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Convenience
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Additional Features
AWD
SPORT PACKAGE
Heated Side Mirrors
12V outlet
Aux in
LED Lights
TOUCHSCREEN
Lane Departure Alert
Crash Avoidance / Collision Warning
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators
Backup / Rear View Camera
Drive Mode “type adjustable” ex Sport
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
