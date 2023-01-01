Menu
2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

103,873 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

B Town Auto Sales

844-902-5177

C 300

Location

6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

103,873KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10507500
  • Stock #: 275939
  • VIN: 55swf4kbxju275939

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Polar White
  • Interior Colour Black/Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 103,873 KM

Vehicle Description


2018 Mercedes-Benz C300 4Matic

Comes with Heated seats, Power windows, Remote trunk release, Sunroof, Cruise control, Leather seats, Bluetooth and many more features.

HST and licensing will be extra

Certification and e-testing are available for $699.

* $999 Financing fee conditions may apply*



Financing Available at as low as 7.69% O.A.C



We approve everyone-good bad credit, newcomers, students.



Previously declined by bank ? No problem !!



Let the experienced professionals handle your credit application.


Apply for pre-approval today !!



At B TOWN AUTO SALES we are not only Concerned about selling great used Vehicles at the most competitive prices at our new location 6435 DIXIE RD unit 5, MISSISSAUGA, ON L5T 1X4. We also believe in the importance of establishing a lifelong relationship with our clients which starts from the moment you walk-in to the dealership. We,re here for you every step of the way and aims to provide the most prominent, friendly and timely service with each experience you have with us. You can think of us as being like ‘YOUR FAMILY IN THE BUSINESS’ where you can always count on us to provide you with the best automotive care.

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Navigation System
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth

Seating

Leather Interior

Safety

TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Rearview Camera

Additional Features

Sun Roof
USB port
Driver Electric Seat
Passenger Electric Seat

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4

