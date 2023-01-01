2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

$CALL + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 0 3 , 8 7 3 K M Used

Listing ID: 10507500

10507500 Stock #: 275939

275939 VIN: 55swf4kbxju275939

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Polar White

Interior Colour Black/Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 103,873 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Navigation System HEATED FRONT SEATS Mechanical Power Steering Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Bluetooth Seating Leather Interior Safety TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag Rearview Camera Additional Features Sun Roof USB port Driver Electric Seat Passenger Electric Seat

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.