2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

Sale $36,500 + taxes & licensing 6 5 , 9 7 8 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8173033

8173033 Stock #: JWDJU277609

JWDJU277609 VIN: 55SWF4KBXJU277609

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # JWDJU277609

Mileage 65,978 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.