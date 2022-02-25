2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL + taxes & licensing 4 2 , 8 2 6 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8346171

8346171 Stock #: 258188

258188 VIN: 55SWF4KB5JU258188

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Engine 4-cylinder

Mileage 42,826 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Trip Odometer Rear Window Defroster Seating Heated Seats Windows Sunroof/Moonroof Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo Bluetooth Safety BACKUP CAMERA Passenger Airbag Low Tire Pressure Warning Convenience Cup Holder Additional Features Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.