2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

42,826 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

B Town Auto Sales

844-902-5177

2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

C 300 4MATIC Sedan

2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

C 300 4MATIC Sedan

Location

B Town Auto Sales

6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4

844-902-5177

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

42,826KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8346171
  • Stock #: 258188
  • VIN: 55SWF4KB5JU258188

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 42,826 KM

Vehicle Description

2018 MERCEDES-BENZ C CLASS 4dr Sdn C300 4MATIC  FEATURES INCLUDES: HEATED SEATS,CLIMATE CONTROL,BLIND SPOT SENSOR,POWER SEATES, POWER WINDOWS, PUSH START and many more features.


HST and Licensing will be extra**


This vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing are available for $699.


FINANCING AVAILABLE AT AS LOW AS 3.99% O.A.C


WE APPROVE EVERYONE-GOOD/BAD CREDIT, NEWCOMERS, STUDENTS.


PREVIOUSLY DECLINED BY BANK ? NO PROBLEM !!


LET THE EXPERIENCED PROFESSIONALS HANDLE YOUR CREDIT APPLICATION. 


APPLY FOR PRE-APPROVAL TODAY!!


AT B TOWN AUTO SALES WE ARE NOT ONLY CONCERNED ABOUT SELLING GREAT USED VEHICLES AT THE MOST COMPETITIVE PRICES AT OUR NEW LOCATION 6435 DIXIE RD UNIT 5, MISSISSAUGA, ON L5T 1X4. WE ALSO BELIEVE IN THE IMPORTANCE OF ESTABLISHING A LIFELONG RELATIONSHIP WITH OUR CLIENTS WHICH STARTS FROM THE MOMENT YOU WALK-IN TO THE DEALERSHIP. WE’RE HERE FOR YOU EVERY STEP OF THE WAY AND AIMS TO PROVIDE THE MOST PROMINENT, FRIENDLY AND TIMELY SERVICE WITH EACH EXPERIENCE YOU HAVE WITH US. YOU CAN THINK OF US AS BEING LIKE ‘YOUR FAMILY IN THE BUSINESS’ WHERE YOU CAN ALWAYS COUNT ON US TO PROVIDE YOU WITH THE BEST AUTOMOTIVE CARE.

Vehicle Features

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
Rear Window Defroster
Heated Seats
Sunroof/Moonroof
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
BACKUP CAMERA
Passenger Airbag
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Cup Holder
Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

B Town Auto Sales

B Town Auto Sales

6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4

844-902-5177

