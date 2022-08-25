Menu
2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

55,656 KM

$37,989

+ tax & licensing
$37,989

+ taxes & licensing

Car Squad Ltd.

905-366-0123

C 300

Location

Car Squad Ltd.

2206 Dundas St E, Mississauga, ON L4X 1L9

905-366-0123

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

55,656KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9003415
  • Stock #: CS696
  • VIN: 55SWF4KB4JU239051

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Polar White
  • Interior Colour Black/Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # CS696
  • Mileage 55,656 KM

Vehicle Description

This Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 300, with a 4 Cylinder Engine engine, features a Transmission: 9G-TRONIC Automatic transmission, and generates 7.5 highway/10.5 city L/100km. Find this vehicle with only 55656 kilometers! Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 300 Options: This Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 300 offers a multitude of options. Technology options include: 2 LCD Monitors In The Front. Safety options include Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets And Reservoir, Systems Monitor, Airbag Occupancy Sensor, BabySmart Child Seat Sensor and Rear Child Safety Locks, Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags. Visit Us: Find this Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 300 at Carsquad today. We are conveniently located at 2206 Dundas St E Mississauga Ontario L4X 1L9.

Vehicle Features

Immobilizer
PERIMETER ALARM
ashtray
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Outside temp gauge
Rear centre armrest w/storage
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Cargo Space Lights
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Valet Function
2 12V DC Power Outlets
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Front Cigar Lighter(s)
Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
Systems Monitor
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
40-20-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel w/Auto Tilt-Away
MB Apps Selective Service Internet Access
10-Way Driver Seat
Interior Trim -inc: Aluminum/Metal-Look Interior Accents
10-Way Passenger Seat
Power Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
Driver Knee Airbag
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point and Pretensioners
Active Brake Assist
BabySmart Child Seat Sensor and Rear Child Safety Locks
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Body-coloured door handles
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Rear fog lamps
Chrome bodyside mouldings
Light tinted glass
LED brakelights
Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Trunk Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Chrome Bumper Insert
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets And Reservoir
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Chrome Bumper Insert
Black Grille w/Metal-Look Accents
3.07 Axle Ratio
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
150 amp alternator
Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
66 L Fuel Tank
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Engine: 2.0L DOHC I4 Turbo -inc: auto stop/start function
60-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery
Automatic Ride Control Comfort Ride Suspension
Full-Time 4MATIC All-Wheel
Window grid antenna
8 speakers
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Audio Theft Deterrent
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts Residual Heat Recirculation and Console Ducts

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Car Squad Ltd.

2206 Dundas St E, Mississauga, ON L4X 1L9

905-366-XXXX

905-366-0123

