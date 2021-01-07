Menu
2018 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class

51,914 KM

Details Description Features

$30,096

+ tax & licensing
$30,096

+ taxes & licensing

Erinwood Ford Sales Inc

905-828-1600

2018 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class

2018 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class

CLA 250

CLA 250

CLA 250

Location

Erinwood Ford Sales Inc

2395 Motorway Blvd, Mississauga, ON L5L 1V4

905-828-1600

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$30,096

+ taxes & licensing

51,914KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6455515
  • Stock #: 11513A
  • VIN: WDDSJ4GB4JN662176

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Polar Silver Metallic
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 51,914 KM

Vehicle Description

CLA 250 Sport, 4Matic, AWD, 4CYL, AUTO W/ PADDLE SHIFT, NAVIGATION,BLUETOOTH, REAR VIEW CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, LEATHER, 18"" AMG WHEELS,KEYLESS GO / PUSH BUTTON START, BLIND SPOT MONITORS,FULL POWER GROUP, P/SEAT, STEERING CONTROLS, D/CLIMATE CONTROLS, HEATED SEATS, AM/FM CD, F+S AIR BGAS, AUTO/LIGHTS, ABS, TRACTION, KEYLESS ENTRY, FULLY CERTIFIED WITH BALANCE OF FACTORY WARRANTY, ACIIDENT FREE, DON'T MISS OUT !!!

Vehicle Features

Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
PASSENGER AIRBAGS
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Climate Control
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Memory Seats
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
All Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
4 Cylinder Engine
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Rear Defroster
CD Player
Trip Computer
Bluetooth
MP3 CD Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Rain sensor wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Mirror Memory
Remote Entry
Floor mats
SECURITY ALARM
Leather Steering Wheel
BACKUP CAMERA
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Dual Air Controls
Hill Ascent Control
Keyless Start
Pass through rear seat
Automatic head lights
Knee Air Bag
A/T
Gasoline Fuel
7-Speed A/T
Four Wheel Disk Brakes
Driver Airbags
Passenger Airbag Sensor
Passenger illuminated vanity mirror
Adaptative Cruise Control

