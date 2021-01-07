2018 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class

+ taxes & licensing
905-828-1600
2395 Motorway Blvd, Mississauga, ON L5L 1V4
905-828-1600
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
+ taxes & licensing
CLA 250 Sport, 4Matic, AWD, 4CYL, AUTO W/ PADDLE SHIFT, NAVIGATION,BLUETOOTH, REAR VIEW CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, LEATHER, 18"" AMG WHEELS,KEYLESS GO / PUSH BUTTON START, BLIND SPOT MONITORS,FULL POWER GROUP, P/SEAT, STEERING CONTROLS, D/CLIMATE CONTROLS, HEATED SEATS, AM/FM CD, F+S AIR BGAS, AUTO/LIGHTS, ABS, TRACTION, KEYLESS ENTRY, FULLY CERTIFIED WITH BALANCE OF FACTORY WARRANTY, ACIIDENT FREE, DON'T MISS OUT !!!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
2395 Motorway Blvd, Mississauga, ON L5L 1V4