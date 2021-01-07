2018 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class

Vehicle Features

Safety Heated Mirrors Brake Assist Stability Control Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) PASSENGER AIRBAGS Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Locks Comfort Air Conditioning Climate Control Seating Bucket Seats Heated Seats Memory Seats Power Driver Seat Rear Bench Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Exterior Daytime Running Lights Aluminum Wheels Tire Pressure Monitor Tires - Front Performance Tires - Rear Performance Powertrain All Wheel Drive Engine Immobilizer 4 Cylinder Engine Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode Windows Rear Defroster Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Trip Computer Bluetooth MP3 CD Player Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Convenience Telescopic Steering Intermittent Wipers Rain sensor wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Mirror Memory Remote Entry Floor mats Security SECURITY ALARM Trim Leather Steering Wheel

Additional Features BACKUP CAMERA Turbocharged Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Dual Air Controls Hill Ascent Control Keyless Start Pass through rear seat Automatic head lights Knee Air Bag A/T Gasoline Fuel 7-Speed A/T Four Wheel Disk Brakes Driver Airbags Passenger Airbag Sensor Passenger illuminated vanity mirror Adaptative Cruise Control

