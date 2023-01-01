2018 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class

$27,995 + taxes & licensing 9 9 , 9 6 3 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 9588145

Stock #: 12012

VIN: WDDSJ4GB8JN513558

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 12012

Mileage 99,963 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Heated Mirrors First Aid Kit Back-Up Camera PERIMETER ALARM Blind spot sensor Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Active Brake Assist BabySmart Child Seat Sensor and Rear Child Safety Locks Collision Mitigation-Front Driver Monitoring-Alert Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Interior Cruise Control Steering Wheel Controls Immobilizer HEATED FRONT SEATS ashtray Driver foot rest Full Cloth Headliner Outside temp gauge Illuminated glove box Front Cupholder Air filtration Day-Night Rearview Mirror Leatherette Door Trim Insert Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Cargo Space Lights Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim Delayed Accessory Power Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Front And Rear Map Lights Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel Redundant Digital Speedometer 3 12V DC Power Outlets HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts Cargo Area Concealed Storage Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Front Cigar Lighter(s) Systems Monitor Power Fuel Flap Locking Type Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and 1st Row Underseat Storage Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access Fixed Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints 10-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline, Height Adjustment, Fore/Aft Movement, Cushion Extension and Cushion Tilt Urethane Gear Shifter Material Analog Appearance Seating Leather Seats Memory Seats Exterior Alloy Wheels Body-coloured door handles Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Rear fog lamps Light tinted glass Body-Coloured Front Bumper Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Trunk Rear Cargo Access Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Grille w/Chrome Bar Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Bumper Insert Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets Wheels: 17" 10-Spoke Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off Windows Panoramic Roof Comfort air rear air Dual Zone Climate Control Convenience cruise tilt Proximity Key Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Window grid antenna 8 speakers 2 LCD Monitors In The Front Audio Theft Deterrent Streaming Audio Radio: Audio 20 w/Single CD & Bluetooth -inc: 7.0" central media display Mechanical Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Gas-pressurized shock absorbers 115 amp alternator Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Polished Tailpipe Finisher Comfort Ride Suspension 4.60 Axle Ratio 51 L Fuel Tank 62-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection Engine: 2.0L I-4 Turbo w/Direct Injection -inc: ECO start/stop function, Full-Time 4MATIC All-Wheel Additional Features Navigation BACK UP CAMERA Driver's Power Seat 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake AM / FM / CD Player Forward Crash Sensor

