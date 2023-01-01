$27,995+ tax & licensing
$27,995
+ taxes & licensing
2018 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class
250 4MATIC Carplay Moonroof Navigation Blindspot
Location
5926 Shawson Dr, Mississauga, ON L4W 3W5
99,963KM
Used
- VIN: WDDSJ4GB8JN513558
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 99,963 KM
Vehicle Description
Tabangi Motors is family owned and operated for over 20 years and is a trusted member of the UCDA. Our goal is not only to provide you with the best price, but, more importantly, a quality, reliable vehicle, and the best customer service. Visit our new 25,000 sq. ft. building and indoor showroom and take a test drive today! Call us at 905-670-3738 or email us at customercare@tabangimotors.com to book an appointment.
CERTIFICATION: Have your new pre-owned vehicle certified at Tabangi Motors! We offer a full safety inspection exceeding industry standards including oil change and professional detailing prior to delivery. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified. The certification package is available for $595 on qualified units (Certification is not available on vehicles marked As-Is). All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes and licensing are extra.
A stylish, sporty sedan that looks, feels and truly is a benchmark for luxurious compact coupes. This 2018 Mercedes-Benz CLA is fresh on our lot in Mississauga.
Sleek, taut and exceptionally aerodynamic, the CLA's flowing curves are enticing from every angle. Frameless door glass, expressive sculpting and a confident stance define it as a true and truly modern Mercedes-Benz coupe. Four doors and a surprisingly roomy trunk make it a dream car you can enjoy every day.This sedan has 99,963 kms. It's black in colour . It has a 7 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 208HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Air, Rear Air, Tilt, Cruise, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://tabangimotors.com/apply-now/
SERVICE: Schedule an appointment with Tabangi Service Centre to bring your vehicle in for all its needs. Simply click on the link below and book your appointment. Our licensed technicians and repair facility offer the highest quality services at the most competitive prices. All work is manufacturer warranty approved and comes with 2 year parts and labour warranty. Start saving hundreds of dollars by servicing your vehicle with Tabangi. Call us at 905-670-8100 or follow this link to book an appointment today! https://calendly.com/tabangiservice/appointment.
PRICE: We believe everyone deserves to get the best price possible on their new pre-owned vehicle without having to go through uncomfortable negotiations. By constantly monitoring the market and adjusting our prices below the market average you can buy confidently knowing you are getting the best price possible! No haggle pricing. No pressure. Why pay more somewhere else?
WARRANTY: This vehicle qualifies for an extended warranty with different terms and coverages available. Dont forget to ask for help choosing the right one for you.
FINANCING: No credit? New to the country? Bankruptcy? Consumer proposal? Collections? You dont need good credit to finance a vehicle. Bad credit is usually good enough. Give our finance and credit experts a chance to get you approved and start rebuilding credit today!
Vehicle Features
Heated Mirrors
First Aid Kit
Back-Up Camera
PERIMETER ALARM
Blind spot sensor
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Active Brake Assist
BabySmart Child Seat Sensor and Rear Child Safety Locks
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Immobilizer
HEATED FRONT SEATS
ashtray
Driver foot rest
Full Cloth Headliner
Outside temp gauge
Illuminated glove box
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Redundant Digital Speedometer
3 12V DC Power Outlets
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Front Cigar Lighter(s)
Systems Monitor
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and 1st Row Underseat Storage
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
Fixed Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints
10-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline, Height Adjustment, Fore/Aft Movement, Cushion Extension and Cushion Tilt
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
Leather Seats
Memory Seats
Alloy Wheels
Body-coloured door handles
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Rear fog lamps
Light tinted glass
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Trunk Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Grille w/Chrome Bar
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Bumper Insert
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets
Wheels: 17" 10-Spoke
Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Panoramic Roof
air
rear air
Dual Zone Climate Control
cruise
tilt
Proximity Key
Bluetooth
Window grid antenna
8 speakers
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Audio Theft Deterrent
Streaming Audio
Radio: Audio 20 w/Single CD & Bluetooth -inc: 7.0" central media display
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
115 amp alternator
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Polished Tailpipe Finisher
Comfort Ride Suspension
4.60 Axle Ratio
51 L Fuel Tank
62-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Engine: 2.0L I-4 Turbo w/Direct Injection -inc: ECO start/stop function,
Full-Time 4MATIC All-Wheel
Navigation
BACK UP CAMERA
Driver's Power Seat
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
AM / FM / CD Player
Forward Crash Sensor
