2018 Mercedes-Benz E-Class
E400 4matic AMG PKG Burmester/Pano Roof/Leather
Location
Autotech Emporium
1694 Dundas St. East, Mississauga, ON L4X 1L7
905-290-1319
25,583KM
Used
VIN WDDZF6GB3JA459186
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour White
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # CONS01
- Mileage 25,583 KM
Vehicle Description
AMG PKG - 4matic | Burmester Sound System | Command System | Keyless GO | Park Assist | Garage Opener | 360 Camera | Illuminated Door Sills | Foot Trunk Release | Ambient Lighting | Multibeam LED | Adaptive highbeam. Heated Seats | Heated Steering | Power Folding Mirrors | AMG Tan Saddle Seats and More *CARFAX,CARPROOF VERIFIED Available *WALK IN WITH CONFIDENCE AND DRIVE AWAY SATISFIED* $0 down financing available, OAC price/payment plus applicable taxes. Autotech Emporium is serving the GTA and surrounding areas in the market of quality pre-owned vehicles. We are a UCDA member and a registered dealer with the OMVIC. A carproof history report is provided with all of our vehicles. Terms up to 84 months are OAC. We also offer our optional amazing certification package which will provide three times of its value. It covers new brakes, all fluids top up, registration, detailed inspection (incl. non safety components), engine oil, exterior high speed buffing/waxing/touch ups, interior shampoo trunk & engine compartments, safety certificate and more TO CLARIFY THIS PACKAGE AS PER OMVIC REGULATION AND STANDARDS VEHICLE IS NOT DRIVABLE, NOT CERTIFIED. CERTIFICATION IS AVAILABLE FOR TWELVE HUNDRED AND NINETY FIVE DOLLARS($1295). ALL VEHICLES WE SELL ARE DRIVABLE AFTER CERTIFICATION!!! TO LEARN MORE ABOUT THIS PLEASE CONTACT DEALER. TAGS: 2018 2019 2021 2022 Mercedes c43 c400 e-class e450 e350 A-class Mercedes BMW 330 340 M3 5 Series 530 540 M5 Cadillac ATS Cadillac CTS Lexus IS250 IS300 IS350 RC300 RC350 Audi A4 S4 A5 S5 Acura TLX ILX Integra The special sale price listed is available to finance purchases only on approved credit. The price of the vehicle may differ from other forms of payment.
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Adaptive Cruise Control
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Mechanical
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Panoramic Sunroof
Seating
Leather Interior
5 Passenger
Windows
Rear Defrost
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Safety
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags
Additional Features
AWD
SPORT PACKAGE
Automatic lights
Heated Side Mirrors
12V outlet
Aux in
LED Lights
TOUCHSCREEN
Auto Dimming Side Mirrors
Lane Departure Alert
Crash Avoidance / Collision Warning
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators
Backup / Rear View Camera
Drive Mode “type adjustable” ex Sport
Premium / Performance Tire & Wheel Package
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
