Menu
Account
Sign In
<div>AMG PKG - 4matic | Burmester Sound System | Command System | Keyless GO | Park Assist | Garage Opener | 360 Camera | Illuminated Door Sills | Foot Trunk Release | Ambient Lighting | Multibeam LED | Adaptive highbeam. Heated Seats | Heated Steering | Power Folding Mirrors | AMG Tan Saddle Seats and More <span>*CARFAX,CARPROOF VERIFIED Available *WALK IN WITH CONFIDENCE AND DRIVE AWAY SATISFIED* $0 down financing available, OAC price/payment plus applicable taxes. Autotech Emporium is serving the GTA and surrounding areas in the market of quality pre-owned vehicles. We are a UCDA member and a registered dealer with the OMVIC. A carproof history report is provided with all of our vehicles. Terms up to 84 months are OAC. We also offer our optional amazing certification package which will provide three times of its value. It covers new brakes, all fluids top up, registration, detailed inspection (incl. non safety components), engine oil, exterior high speed buffing/waxing/touch ups, interior shampoo trunk & engine compartments, safety certificate and more TO CLARIFY THIS PACKAGE AS PER OMVIC REGULATION AND STANDARDS VEHICLE IS NOT DRIVABLE, NOT CERTIFIED. CERTIFICATION IS AVAILABLE FOR TWELVE HUNDRED AND NINETY FIVE DOLLARS($1295). ALL VEHICLES WE SELL ARE DRIVABLE AFTER CERTIFICATION!!! TO LEARN MORE ABOUT THIS PLEASE CONTACT DEALER. TAGS: 2018 2019 2021 2022 Mercedes c43 c400 e-class e450 e350 A-class Mercedes BMW 330 340 M3 5 Series 530 540 M5 Cadillac ATS Cadillac CTS Lexus IS250 IS300 IS350 RC300 RC350 Audi A4 S4 A5 S5 Acura TLX ILX Integra The special sale price listed is available to finance purchases only on approved credit. The price of the vehicle may differ from other forms of payment.</span></div>

2018 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

25,583 KM

Details Description Features

$49,998

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2018 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

E400 4matic AMG PKG Burmester/Pano Roof/Leather

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

E400 4matic AMG PKG Burmester/Pano Roof/Leather

Location

Autotech Emporium

1694 Dundas St. East, Mississauga, ON L4X 1L7

905-290-1319

  1. 10902116
  2. 10902116
  3. 10902116
  4. 10902116
  5. 10902116
  6. 10902116
  7. 10902116
  8. 10902116
  9. 10902116
  10. 10902116
  11. 10902116
  12. 10902116
  13. 10902116
  14. 10902116
  15. 10902116
  16. 10902116
Contact Seller

$49,998

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
25,583KM
Used
VIN WDDZF6GB3JA459186

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour White
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # CONS01
  • Mileage 25,583 KM

Vehicle Description

AMG PKG - 4matic | Burmester Sound System | Command System | Keyless GO | Park Assist | Garage Opener | 360 Camera | Illuminated Door Sills | Foot Trunk Release | Ambient Lighting | Multibeam LED | Adaptive highbeam. Heated Seats | Heated Steering | Power Folding Mirrors | AMG Tan Saddle Seats and More *CARFAX,CARPROOF VERIFIED Available *WALK IN WITH CONFIDENCE AND DRIVE AWAY SATISFIED* $0 down financing available, OAC price/payment plus applicable taxes. Autotech Emporium is serving the GTA and surrounding areas in the market of quality pre-owned vehicles. We are a UCDA member and a registered dealer with the OMVIC. A carproof history report is provided with all of our vehicles. Terms up to 84 months are OAC. We also offer our optional amazing certification package which will provide three times of its value. It covers new brakes, all fluids top up, registration, detailed inspection (incl. non safety components), engine oil, exterior high speed buffing/waxing/touch ups, interior shampoo trunk & engine compartments, safety certificate and more TO CLARIFY THIS PACKAGE AS PER OMVIC REGULATION AND STANDARDS VEHICLE IS NOT DRIVABLE, NOT CERTIFIED. CERTIFICATION IS AVAILABLE FOR TWELVE HUNDRED AND NINETY FIVE DOLLARS($1295). ALL VEHICLES WE SELL ARE DRIVABLE AFTER CERTIFICATION!!! TO LEARN MORE ABOUT THIS PLEASE CONTACT DEALER. TAGS: 2018 2019 2021 2022 Mercedes c43 c400 e-class e450 e350 A-class Mercedes BMW 330 340 M3 5 Series 530 540 M5 Cadillac ATS Cadillac CTS Lexus IS250 IS300 IS350 RC300 RC350 Audi A4 S4 A5 S5 Acura TLX ILX Integra The special sale price listed is available to finance purchases only on approved credit. The price of the vehicle may differ from other forms of payment.

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Adaptive Cruise Control
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Mechanical

Power Steering
Push Button Start

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Panoramic Sunroof

Seating

Leather Interior
5 Passenger

Windows

Rear Defrost

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Safety

Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags

Additional Features

AWD
SPORT PACKAGE
Automatic lights
Heated Side Mirrors
12V outlet
Aux in
LED Lights
TOUCHSCREEN
Auto Dimming Side Mirrors
Lane Departure Alert
Crash Avoidance / Collision Warning
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators
Backup / Rear View Camera
Drive Mode “type adjustable” ex Sport
Premium / Performance Tire & Wheel Package

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Autotech Emporium

Used 2020 Toyota Corolla LE / Lane Departure / Collision Warning / Blind Spot / Carplay Android for sale in Mississauga, ON
2020 Toyota Corolla LE / Lane Departure / Collision Warning / Blind Spot / Carplay Android 98,531 KM $20,998 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Honda CR-V EX-L AWD/Push Start/Leather/Sunroof/Honda Sensing for sale in Mississauga, ON
2019 Honda CR-V EX-L AWD/Push Start/Leather/Sunroof/Honda Sensing 118,270 KM $25,888 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Honda Civic SPORT/Honda Sensing/Sunroof/Push Remote Start/Dual Climate for sale in Mississauga, ON
2020 Honda Civic SPORT/Honda Sensing/Sunroof/Push Remote Start/Dual Climate 131,822 KM $20,998 + tax & lic

Email Autotech Emporium

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Autotech Emporium

Autotech Emporium

1694 Dundas St. East, Mississauga, ON L4X 1L7

Call Dealer

905-290-XXXX

(click to show)

905-290-1319

Alternate Numbers
Text: 289-203-9541
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$49,998

+ taxes & licensing

Autotech Emporium

905-290-1319

Contact Seller
2018 Mercedes-Benz E-Class