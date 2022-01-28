2018 Mercedes-Benz G-Class

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$299,990 + taxes & licensing 5 1 , 0 0 0 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8262027

8262027 Stock #: 290301

290301 VIN: WDCYC5FH4JX290301

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Stock # 290301

Mileage 51,000 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Tinted Glass Alloy Wheels Interior Air Conditioning Power Options Power Locks Windows Sunroof/Moonroof Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo Bluetooth Safety BACKUP CAMERA Passenger Airbag Low Tire Pressure Warning Convenience Cup Holder Additional Features Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.