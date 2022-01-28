$299,990+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
844-902-5177
2018 Mercedes-Benz G-Class
G 550 4x4 Squared SUV
Location
B Town Auto Sales
6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4
844-902-5177
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$299,990
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8262027
- Stock #: 290301
- VIN: WDCYC5FH4JX290301
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Stock # 290301
- Mileage 51,000 KM
Vehicle Description
The G550 4x4 Squared is a luxury off-road vehicle from Mercedes-Benz powered by a 4.0-liter V8 with 416 horsepower and 450 pound-feet of torque. Mated to a standard four-wheel drive and a seven-speed automatic transmission, that's enough power to drive the G550 from 0-60 mph in less than seven seconds.
HST and Licensing will be extra**
This vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing are available for $699.
FINANCING AVAILABLE AT AS LOW AS 3.99% O.A.C
WE APPROVE EVERYONE-GOOD/BAD CREDIT, NEWCOMERS, STUDENTS.
PREVIOUSLY DECLINED BY BANK ? NO PROBLEM !!
LET THE EXPERIENCED PROFESSIONALS HANDLE YOUR CREDIT APPLICATION.
APPLY FOR PRE-APPROVAL TODAY!!
AT B TOWN AUTO SALES WE ARE NOT ONLY CONCERNED ABOUT SELLING GREAT USED VEHICLES AT THE MOST COMPETITIVE PRICES AT OUR NEW LOCATION 6435 DIXIE RD UNIT 5, MISSISSAUGA, ON L5T 1X4. WE ALSO BELIEVE IN THE IMPORTANCE OF ESTABLISHING A LIFELONG RELATIONSHIP WITH OUR CLIENTS WHICH STARTS FROM THE MOMENT YOU WALK-IN TO THE DEALERSHIP. WE’RE HERE FOR YOU EVERY STEP OF THE WAY AND AIMS TO PROVIDE THE MOST PROMINENT, FRIENDLY AND TIMELY SERVICE WITH EACH EXPERIENCE YOU HAVE WITH US. YOU CAN THINK OF US AS BEING LIKE ‘YOUR FAMILY IN THE BUSINESS’ WHERE YOU CAN ALWAYS COUNT ON US TO PROVIDE YOU WITH THE BEST AUTOMOTIVE CARE.
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.