2018 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

$34,995 + taxes & licensing
60,740 KM Used

Listing ID: 9844073

Stock #: 12269

VIN: WDC0G4KB6JV042401

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 60,740 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Heated Mirrors First Aid Kit Driver Knee Airbag Blind spot sensor Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners PRESAFE BabySmart Child Seat Sensor and Rear Child Safety Locks Driver Monitoring-Alert Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Interior Cruise Control Steering Wheel Controls Immobilizer Leather Steering Wheel Heated Steering Wheel Cargo Net HEATED FRONT SEATS PERIMETER ALARM ashtray Driver foot rest Illuminated locking glove box Full Cloth Headliner Outside temp gauge Front Cupholder Air filtration Roll-Up Cargo Cover Carpet Floor Trim Leatherette Door Trim Insert Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats Valet Function 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Front And Rear Map Lights Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning Redundant Digital Speedometer 3 12V DC Power Outlets Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest w/Storage Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Front Cigar Lighter(s) Systems Monitor Tracker System Power Fuel Flap Locking Type Manual Anti-Whiplash w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Seats w/Leatherette Back Material Cargo Features -inc: Cargo Tray/Organizer Locking Cargo Area Concealed Storage HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts, Residual Heat Recirculation and Console Ducts Refrigerated/Cooled Box Located In The Glovebox, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access 10-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Cushion Extension Interior Trim -inc: Chrome/Aluminum Interior Accents Urethane Gear Shifter Material Analog Appearance Seating Leather Seats Memory Seats Dual Power Seats Exterior Alloy Wheels Power Liftgate DEEP TINTED GLASS Chrome Grille Body-coloured door handles CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Rear fog lamps Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim Liftgate Rear Cargo Access Roof Rack Rails Only Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels Rocker Panel Extensions and Black Wheel Well Trim Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Chrome Bumper Insert Wheels w/Machined w/Painted Accents Accents Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Chrome Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming, Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off Windows Panoramic Roof Comfort air rear air Dual Zone Climate Control Convenience cruise tilt Proximity Key Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth 6 Speakers Window grid antenna Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity 2 LCD Monitors In The Front Audio Theft Deterrent Streaming Audio Radio: Audio 20 CD w/Touchpad Mechanical Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Permanent locking hubs 150 amp alternator Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Multi-Link Front Suspension w/Coil Springs 66 L Fuel Tank Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature Axle ratio: 3.27 60-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control Engine: 2.0L Turbo 4-Cylinder Full-Time 4MATIC All-Wheel GVWR: 2365 kgs 665.0 Kgs Maximum Payload Additional Features Navigation BACK UP CAMERA Park Assist Power Tilt Wheel 360 degree camera AM / FM / CD Player Forward Crash Sensor

