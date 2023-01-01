2018 Mercedes-Benz GLA

$30,995 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 5 8 , 3 0 6 K M Used

12153 VIN: WDCTG4GB3JJ444051

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 12153

Mileage 58,306 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Heated Mirrors First Aid Kit Blind spot sensor Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Active Brake Assist BabySmart Child Seat Sensor and Rear Child Safety Locks Collision Mitigation-Front Driver Monitoring-Alert Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Interior Cruise Control Steering Wheel Controls Immobilizer HEATED FRONT SEATS PERIMETER ALARM Driver foot rest Rigid cargo cover Keyless Start Full Cloth Headliner Outside temp gauge Illuminated glove box Front Cupholder Air filtration Day-Night Rearview Mirror Carpet Floor Trim Leatherette Door Trim Insert Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Trunk/hatch auto-latch Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Front And Rear Map Lights Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel Redundant Digital Speedometer 3 12V DC Power Outlets Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts Cargo Area Concealed Storage Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Systems Monitor Power Fuel Flap Locking Type Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents Refrigerated/Cooled Box Located In The Glovebox, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access Urethane Gear Shifter Material Analog Appearance Seating Leather Seats Memory Seats Exterior Alloy Wheels DEEP TINTED GLASS Body-coloured door handles Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Black grille w/chrome accents Lip Spoiler LED brakelights Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim Roof Rack Rails Only Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets And Reservoir Chrome Side Windows Trim, Black Front Windshield Trim and Black Rear Window Trim Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Black Bumper Insert Wheels: 18" 5-Spoke Windows Panoramic Roof Comfort air rear air Dual Zone Climate Control Convenience cruise tilt Proximity Key Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Window grid antenna 8 speakers 2 LCD Monitors In The Front Audio Theft Deterrent Streaming Audio Radio w/Seek-Scan, MP3 Player, Clock, Aux Audio Input Jack, Steering Wheel Controls, Radio Data System, Weatherband and External Memory Control Mechanical Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Permanent locking hubs 115 amp alternator Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Polished Tailpipe Finisher Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature 4.60 Axle Ratio 56 L Fuel Tank GVWR: 1,990 kgs (4,387 lbs) 70-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery Transmission: 7-Speed DCT Dual-Clutch Automatic -inc: touch shift, Eco and Sport shift program Engine: 2.0L I-4 DOHC Turbo w/Direct Injection Full-Time 4MATIC All-Wheel 450.0 Kgs Maximum Payload Additional Features Navigation BACK UP CAMERA BACK UP SENSORS Park Assist LASER CRUISE Driver's Power Seat Front And Rear Fog Lamps 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front And Rear Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake AM / FM / CD Player

