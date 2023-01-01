2018 Mercedes-Benz GLE

$38,995 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 8 9 , 1 8 8 K M Used

Listing ID: 10003706

10003706 Stock #: 12474

12474 VIN: 4JGDA5GB6JB095457

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 12474

Mileage 89,188 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Interior Cruise Control Steering Wheel Controls Immobilizer Heated rear seats HEATED FRONT SEATS PERIMETER ALARM ashtray Driver foot rest Illuminated locking glove box Full Cloth Headliner Outside temp gauge Front Cupholder Air filtration Roll-Up Cargo Cover Leatherette Door Trim Insert Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Cargo Space Lights Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim Delayed Accessory Power Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats Valet Function 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Front And Rear Map Lights Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning Redundant Digital Speedometer Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter Cargo Area Concealed Storage Selective service internet access Front Cigar Lighter(s) Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column 4 12V DC Power Outlets Power Fuel Flap Locking Type Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage and 4 12V DC Power Outlets HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts, Residual Heat Recirculation and Console Ducts Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access Manual Anti-Whiplash w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual w/Tilt Rear Head Restraints 60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Flip Forward Cushion/Seatback Rear Seat Interior Trim -inc: Chrome/Aluminum Interior Accents Leather Gear Shifter Material Analog Appearance Seating Leather Seats Memory Seats Dual Power Seats Exterior Alloy Wheels Power Liftgate Rain Sensing Wipers DEEP TINTED GLASS Cornering Lights Body-coloured door handles CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Steel spare wheel Rear fog lamps Black grille w/chrome accents Lip Spoiler LED brakelights Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Liftgate Rear Cargo Access Body-Coloured Rear Step Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Roof Rack Rails Only Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Chrome Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming, Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Fixed Interval Wipers w/Heated Jets Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Directionally Adaptive Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off Headlights-Automatic Highbeams Safety First Aid Kit Driver Knee Airbag Low Tire Pressure Warning Blind spot sensor Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Active Brake Assist BabySmart Child Seat Sensor and Rear Child Safety Locks Driver Monitoring-Alert Windows Panoramic Roof Comfort air rear air Dual Zone Climate Control Convenience cruise tilt Proximity Key Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Voice Activation 8 speakers Window Grid Diversity Antenna Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity 1 LCD Monitor In The Front Audio Theft Deterrent Streaming Audio Mechanical Engine Oil Cooler 180 Amp Alternator Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Permanent locking hubs Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature 93 L Fuel Tank Axle ratio: 3.46 2 Skid Plates 95-Amp/Hr 600CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection Automatic w/Driver Control Ride Control Suspension Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control Engine: 3.0L DOHC 24-Valve Turbocharged V6 Full-Time 4MATIC All-Wheel GVWR: 2,850 kgs (6,283 lbs) 770.0 Kgs Maximum Payload Additional Features Navigation BACK UP CAMERA BACK UP SENSORS Park Assist Driver's Power Seat Power Tilt Wheel 360 degree camera AM / FM / CD Player Forward Crash Sensor

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.