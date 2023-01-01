$38,995+ tax & licensing
$38,995
+ taxes & licensing
Tabangi Motors
905-670-3738
2018 Mercedes-Benz GLE
2018 Mercedes-Benz GLE
400 4MATIC No Accident 360Cam Panoramic Roof Carplay Harman Kardon
Location
Tabangi Motors
5926 Shawson Dr, Mississauga, ON L4W 3W5
905-670-3738
$38,995
+ taxes & licensing
89,188KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10003706
- Stock #: 12474
- VIN: 4JGDA5GB6JB095457
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 12474
- Mileage 89,188 KM
Vehicle Description
Tabangi Motors is family owned and operated for over 20 years and is a trusted member of the UCDA.
CERTIFICATION: Have your new pre-owned vehicle certified at Tabangi Motors! We offer a full safety inspection exceeding industry standards including oil change and professional detailing prior to delivery. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified. The certification package is available for $595 on qualified units (Certification is not available on vehicles marked As-Is).
Bigger than any luxury crossover in its class and seating for five means premium comfort for each and every passenger. This 2018 Mercedes-Benz GLE is fresh on our lot in Mississauga.
The premium SUV that invented its category nearly 20 years ago continues to balance artful design with state-of-the-art substance. Expressive headlamps integrating LED Daytime Running Lamps frame its iconic grille and sporty front bumper. The twin-power-dome hood and sculpted front fenders flow into a sleek profile, culminating in wraparound rear styling with concealed roof pillars and LED taillamps.This SUV has 89,188 kms. It's white in colour . It has a 9 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 329HP 3.0L V6 Cylinder Engine.
Our GLE's trim level is 400 4MATIC. Powerful, comfortable and an amazing cargo hauler with a large payload capability. This GLE SUV is definitely one of the best and most luxurious SUV's in the world. The long list of options and features include a power sunroof with sunshade, an 8 speaker stereo with Bluetooth connectivity, Artico upholstered front power adjustable heated seats, remote keyless entry, a garage door transmitter, blind spot detection, forward collision brake assist, a rear view camera, child seat sensors and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Air, Rear Air, Tilt, Cruise, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors.
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Interior
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Immobilizer
Heated rear seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
PERIMETER ALARM
ashtray
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Roll-Up Cargo Cover
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Cargo Space Lights
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Valet Function
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Selective service internet access
Front Cigar Lighter(s)
Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
4 12V DC Power Outlets
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage and 4 12V DC Power Outlets
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts, Residual Heat Recirculation and Console Ducts
Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
Manual Anti-Whiplash w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual w/Tilt Rear Head Restraints
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Flip Forward Cushion/Seatback Rear Seat
Interior Trim -inc: Chrome/Aluminum Interior Accents
Leather Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
Seating
Leather Seats
Memory Seats
Dual Power Seats
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Cornering Lights
Body-coloured door handles
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Rear fog lamps
Black grille w/chrome accents
Lip Spoiler
LED brakelights
Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Rear Step Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Roof Rack Rails Only
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Chrome Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming, Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Fixed Interval Wipers w/Heated Jets
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Directionally Adaptive Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Safety
First Aid Kit
Driver Knee Airbag
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Blind spot sensor
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Active Brake Assist
BabySmart Child Seat Sensor and Rear Child Safety Locks
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Windows
Panoramic Roof
Comfort
air
rear air
Dual Zone Climate Control
Convenience
cruise
tilt
Proximity Key
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Voice Activation
8 speakers
Window Grid Diversity Antenna
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
1 LCD Monitor In The Front
Audio Theft Deterrent
Streaming Audio
Mechanical
Engine Oil Cooler
180 Amp Alternator
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs
Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
93 L Fuel Tank
Axle ratio: 3.46
2 Skid Plates
95-Amp/Hr 600CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Automatic w/Driver Control Ride Control Suspension
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
Engine: 3.0L DOHC 24-Valve Turbocharged V6
Full-Time 4MATIC All-Wheel
GVWR: 2,850 kgs (6,283 lbs)
770.0 Kgs Maximum Payload
Additional Features
Navigation
BACK UP CAMERA
BACK UP SENSORS
Park Assist
Driver's Power Seat
Power Tilt Wheel
360 degree camera
AM / FM / CD Player
Forward Crash Sensor
Tabangi Motors
5926 Shawson Dr, Mississauga, ON L4W 3W5