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<span>Experience first-class luxury and effortless performance with this elegant </span><strong>2018 Mercedes-Benz S 560 4MATIC</strong><span><strong>, the flagship sedan that defines sophistication, comfort, and prestige</strong>. Finished with timeless styling and handcrafted luxury, the S-Class delivers an unmatched executive driving experience.</span> <span> Powered by a refined </span><strong>4.0L Bi-Turbo V8 engine producing 463 horsepower, paired with a smooth 9-Speed Automatic Transmission and 4MATIC All-Wheel Drive</strong><span><strong>,</strong> the S 560 delivers effortless acceleration while maintaining exceptional comfort and refinement.</span> <strong>Key Features & Options:</strong> <span>• 4.0L Bi-Turbo V8 Engine • 9-Speed Automatic Transmission • 4MATIC All-Wheel Drive • Premium Leather Interior • Heated & Ventilated Front Seats • Panoramic Sunroof • Burmester Premium Audio System • Navigation System • 360 Camera & Parking Sensors • Ambient Interior Lighting • Power Rear Sunshades • Soft-Close Doors • Apple CarPlay & Android Auto • Memory Seats • Adaptive Cruise Control</span> <strong> At B-Town Auto Sales, each vehicle undergoes a comprehensive inspection to ensure exceptional quality and performance. We proudly serve customers across the Greater Toronto Area and beyond, offering competitive financing, trade-ins, and nationwide shipping.</strong> <strong>Special Financing price: $ *</strong> <strong>Cash Price: $ *</strong> <strong>Thank you for choosing B-Town Auto Sales.</strong>

2018 Mercedes-Benz S-Class

104,790 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2018 Mercedes-Benz S-Class

S 560

Watch This Vehicle
14187887

2018 Mercedes-Benz S-Class

S 560

Location

B Town Auto Sales

6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4

844-902-5177

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Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
104,790KM
VIN WDDUG8GB5JA407199

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Stock # 407199
  • Mileage 104,790 KM

Vehicle Description

Experience first-class luxury and effortless performance with this elegant 2018 Mercedes-Benz S 560 4MATIC, the flagship sedan that defines sophistication, comfort, and prestige. Finished with timeless styling and handcrafted luxury, the S-Class delivers an unmatched executive driving experience.



Powered by a refined 4.0L Bi-Turbo V8 engine producing 463 horsepower, paired with a smooth 9-Speed Automatic Transmission and 4MATIC All-Wheel Drive, the S 560 delivers effortless acceleration while maintaining exceptional comfort and refinement.







Key Features & Options:

• 4.0L Bi-Turbo V8 Engine

• 9-Speed Automatic Transmission

• 4MATIC All-Wheel Drive

• Premium Leather Interior

• Heated & Ventilated Front Seats

• Panoramic Sunroof

• Burmester Premium Audio System

• Navigation System

• 360 Camera & Parking Sensors

• Ambient Interior Lighting

• Power Rear Sunshades

• Soft-Close Doors

• Apple CarPlay & Android Auto

• Memory Seats

• Adaptive Cruise Control



At B-Town Auto Sales, each vehicle undergoes a comprehensive inspection to ensure exceptional quality and performance. We proudly serve customers across the Greater Toronto Area and beyond, offering competitive financing, trade-ins, and nationwide shipping.




Special Financing price: $ *

Cash Price: $ *




Thank you for choosing B-Town Auto Sales.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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B Town Auto Sales

B Town Auto Sales

6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4
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844-902-5177

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B Town Auto Sales

844-902-5177

2018 Mercedes-Benz S-Class