$CALL+ taxes & licensing
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2018 Mercedes-Benz S-Class
S 560
2018 Mercedes-Benz S-Class
S 560
Location
B Town Auto Sales
6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4
844-902-5177
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
104,790KM
VIN WDDUG8GB5JA407199
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 4
- Stock # 407199
- Mileage 104,790 KM
Vehicle Description
Experience first-class luxury and effortless performance with this elegant 2018 Mercedes-Benz S 560 4MATIC, the flagship sedan that defines sophistication, comfort, and prestige. Finished with timeless styling and handcrafted luxury, the S-Class delivers an unmatched executive driving experience.
Powered by a refined 4.0L Bi-Turbo V8 engine producing 463 horsepower, paired with a smooth 9-Speed Automatic Transmission and 4MATIC All-Wheel Drive, the S 560 delivers effortless acceleration while maintaining exceptional comfort and refinement.
Key Features & Options:
• 4.0L Bi-Turbo V8 Engine
• 9-Speed Automatic Transmission
• 4MATIC All-Wheel Drive
• Premium Leather Interior
• Heated & Ventilated Front Seats
• Panoramic Sunroof
• Burmester Premium Audio System
• Navigation System
• 360 Camera & Parking Sensors
• Ambient Interior Lighting
• Power Rear Sunshades
• Soft-Close Doors
• Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
• Memory Seats
• Adaptive Cruise Control
At B-Town Auto Sales, each vehicle undergoes a comprehensive inspection to ensure exceptional quality and performance. We proudly serve customers across the Greater Toronto Area and beyond, offering competitive financing, trade-ins, and nationwide shipping.
Special Financing price: $ *
Cash Price: $ *
Thank you for choosing B-Town Auto Sales.
Powered by a refined 4.0L Bi-Turbo V8 engine producing 463 horsepower, paired with a smooth 9-Speed Automatic Transmission and 4MATIC All-Wheel Drive, the S 560 delivers effortless acceleration while maintaining exceptional comfort and refinement.
Key Features & Options:
• 4.0L Bi-Turbo V8 Engine
• 9-Speed Automatic Transmission
• 4MATIC All-Wheel Drive
• Premium Leather Interior
• Heated & Ventilated Front Seats
• Panoramic Sunroof
• Burmester Premium Audio System
• Navigation System
• 360 Camera & Parking Sensors
• Ambient Interior Lighting
• Power Rear Sunshades
• Soft-Close Doors
• Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
• Memory Seats
• Adaptive Cruise Control
At B-Town Auto Sales, each vehicle undergoes a comprehensive inspection to ensure exceptional quality and performance. We proudly serve customers across the Greater Toronto Area and beyond, offering competitive financing, trade-ins, and nationwide shipping.
Special Financing price: $ *
Cash Price: $ *
Thank you for choosing B-Town Auto Sales.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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B Town Auto Sales
6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4
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B Town Auto Sales
844-902-5177
2018 Mercedes-Benz S-Class