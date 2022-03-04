Menu
2018 MINI Cooper Clubman

175,000 KM

$13,000

+ tax & licensing
Redline Auto Sales

905-282-9299

WE APPROVE ALL CREDIT

Location

Redline Auto Sales

1721 Dundas St. East, Mississauga, ON L4X 1L5

905-282-9299

175,000KM
Used
  • Stock #: 22N7765

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Mileage 175,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Over 1000 Positive Google Reviews combined!!! Superior Level of Guest Experience and Satisfaction, Unrivalled Pricing, Three Locations to Serve You!!! Don't Miss Your Chance to Experience a New Way of Buying a Pre-Owned Vehicle!!! LOWEST price policy in effect, we APPROVE all credit, TOP value paid for trades, NO extra fees!!! All pricing is pre-negotiated to save you money and time!!! No extra fees of any kind, what you see is what you pay, MTO safety standards certificate is included!!! HST and licensing extra!!! Carfax reports are provided with every vehicle at no EXTRA charge!!! Over 400 vehicles in stock!!! OMVIC registered!!! We want your trade ins, top value paid!!! We will buy your vehicle even if you don't buy from us!!! We Approve All Credit!!! Everyone is Approved (conditions apply)!!! Please visit www.redlineautosales.ca for our complete and up to date inventory!!!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
Keyless Entry
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Turbocharged
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Redline Auto Sales

Redline Auto Sales

Mississauga

1721 Dundas St. East, Mississauga, ON L4X 1L5

905-282-9299

