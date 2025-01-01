$21,998+ tax & licensing
2018 Nissan Frontier
SV Crew Cab Long Box 4WD
Location
M&J Canada Inc
1820 Shawson Drive; Unit 6, (Dixie & 401 area), Mississauga, ON L4W 4X8
416-829-7525
Certified
$21,998
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Platinum Grey Metallic
- Interior Colour Graphite
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 136,028 KM
Vehicle Description
One Owner Truck, No Accident Reported According To Carfax History Report ( Verified ) Sunroof And Heated Front Seats, Crew Cab V6-4.0 Engine 4WD, Long Box Great Shape & Condition, Platinum Grey Metallic Over Ash Interior.
Priced to sell certified, Price plus $ 299 For New Ontario Safety Standard Certificate Plus $12.50 Omvic Fee Plus HST plus $ 91 license fee Including New Plates, Our truck Centre has new daily arrival of quality pick-up trucks and full-sized SUVs. As peace of mind, we offer extended warranties for what we sell up to (3) years for extra charges. Please ask sales for details.
Please call us before making your arrival to our store to make an appointment and to make sure the truck you are coming to purchase is still available for sale.
To look at our inventory please go to : MJCANADATRUCKSCENTRE.CA
QUALITY & TRUST, CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED TRUCKS CENTRE
