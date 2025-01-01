Menu
Account
Sign In
<p><img src=https://cdn.carfax.ca/vehicle-history/images/1.0.0/Badges/accident-free@1x.svg alt=Accident Free /></p><p>One Owner Truck, No Accident Reported According To Carfax History Report ( Verified ) Sunroof And Heated Front Seats, Crew Cab V6-4.0 Engine 4WD, Long Box Great Shape & Condition, Platinum Grey Metallic Over Ash Interior.</p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; padding: 0px; margin: 0px 0px 1.375rem; background-color: #ffffff;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-size: small; color: #222222; font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif;>Priced to sell certified, Price plus $ 299 For New Ontario Safety Standard Certificate Plus $12.50 Omvic Fee Plus HST plus $ 91 license fee Including New Plates, Our truck Centre has new daily arrival of quality pick-up trucks and full-sized SUVs. As peace of mind, we offer extended warranties for what we sell up to (3) years for extra charges. Please ask sales for details.</span></p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; padding: 0px; margin: 0px 0px 1.375rem; background-color: #ffffff; color: #222222; font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: small;><strong style=box-sizing: border-box;>Please call us before making your arrival to our store to make an appointment and to make sure the truck you are coming to purchase is still available for sale.</strong></p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; padding: 0px; margin: 0px 0px 1.375rem; background-color: #ffffff; color: #222222; font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: small;><strong style=box-sizing: border-box;>To look at our inventory please go to : MJCANADATRUCKSCENTRE.CA</strong></p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; padding: 0px; margin: 0px 0px 1.375rem;><strong style=box-sizing: border-box;>QUALITY & TRUST, CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED TRUCKS CENTRE</strong></p>

2018 Nissan Frontier

136,028 KM

Details Description Features

$21,998

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2018 Nissan Frontier

SV Crew Cab Long Box 4WD

Watch This Vehicle
12153999

2018 Nissan Frontier

SV Crew Cab Long Box 4WD

Location

M&J Canada Inc

1820 Shawson Drive; Unit 6, (Dixie & 401 area), Mississauga, ON L4W 4X8

416-829-7525

  1. 1738607456
  2. 1738607493
  3. 1738607493
  4. 1738607490
  5. 1738607489
  6. 1738607529
  7. 1738607526
  8. 1738607527
  9. 1738607531
  10. 1738607530
  11. 1738607529
  12. 1738607565
  13. 1738607567
  14. 1738607568
  15. 1738607563
  16. 1738607566
  17. 1738607605
  18. 1738607597
  19. 1738607596
  20. 1738607603
  21. 1738607600
  22. 1738607595
  23. 1738607598
  24. 1738607599
  25. 1738607602
  26. 1738607604
  27. 1738607594
  28. 1738607677
  29. 1738607672
  30. 1738607668
  31. 1738607674
  32. 1738607671
  33. 1738607664
  34. 1738607667
  35. 1738607679
  36. 1738607673
  37. 1738607666
  38. 1738607669
  39. 1738607675
  40. 1738607677
  41. 1738607678
  42. 1738607723
  43. 1738607724
  44. 1738607717
  45. 1738607713
  46. 1738607714
  47. 1738607719
  48. 1738607722
  49. 1738607718
  50. 1738607720
  51. 1738607715
  52. 1738607723
  53. 1738607726
  54. 1738607727
  55. 1738607725
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$21,998

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
136,028KM
Good Condition
VIN 1N6AD0FV3JN728344

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Platinum Grey Metallic
  • Interior Colour Graphite
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 136,028 KM

Vehicle Description

One Owner Truck, No Accident Reported According To Carfax History Report ( Verified ) Sunroof And Heated Front Seats, Crew Cab V6-4.0 Engine 4WD, Long Box Great Shape & Condition, Platinum Grey Metallic Over Ash Interior.

Priced to sell certified, Price plus $ 299 For New Ontario Safety Standard Certificate Plus $12.50 Omvic Fee Plus HST plus $ 91 license fee Including New Plates, Our truck Centre has new daily arrival of quality pick-up trucks and full-sized SUVs. As peace of mind, we offer extended warranties for what we sell up to (3) years for extra charges. Please ask sales for details.

Please call us before making your arrival to our store to make an appointment and to make sure the truck you are coming to purchase is still available for sale.

To look at our inventory please go to : MJCANADATRUCKSCENTRE.CA

QUALITY & TRUST, CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED TRUCKS CENTRE

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Sliding Rear Window
Privacy Glass

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From M&J Canada Inc

Used 2013 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Crew Cab LT Thunder Edition 4WD for sale in Mississauga, ON
2013 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Crew Cab LT Thunder Edition 4WD 104,795 KM $19,998 + tax & lic
Used 2017 GMC Sierra 1500 Crew Cab SLE Kodiak Z71 4WD for sale in Mississauga, ON
2017 GMC Sierra 1500 Crew Cab SLE Kodiak Z71 4WD 161,431 KM SOLD
Used 2015 Toyota Tacoma Double Cab Limited Edition for sale in Mississauga, ON
2015 Toyota Tacoma Double Cab Limited Edition 148,315 KM $27,998 + tax & lic

Email M&J Canada Inc

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
M&J Canada Inc

M&J Canada Inc

1820 Shawson Drive; Unit 6, (Dixie & 401 area), Mississauga, ON L4W 4X8
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

416-829-XXXX

(click to show)

416-829-7525

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$21,998

+ taxes & licensing

M&J Canada Inc

416-829-7525

Contact Seller
2018 Nissan Frontier