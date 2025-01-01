$25,998+ taxes & licensing
Location
M&J Canada Inc
1820 Shawson Drive; Unit 6, (Dixie & 401 area), Mississauga, ON L4W 4X8
416-829-7525
Certified
$25,998
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Platinum Grey Metallic
- Interior Colour Ash
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 125,372 KM
Vehicle Description
2018 NISSAN FRONTIER SV CREW CAB LONG WHEEL BASE 4WD — RARE MIDNIGHT EDITION • LOW KMS • NO ACCIDENTS OR DAMAGE REPORTED (CARFAX VERIFIED), PROUD ONE-OWNER PERSONAL OWNERSHIP SINCE NEW. Exceptionally clean, well-equipped Midnight Edition finished with blackout accents and great road manners. OPTIONS: MIDNIGHT EDITION HIGH-END BLACK WHEELS, BLACK GRILLE & TRIM, RUNNING BOARDS, INDIVIDUAL FRONT SEATS, CENTER (MIDDLE) CONSOLE, OVERHEAD CONSOLE, HEATED FRONT SEATS, BACKUP CAMERA, BACKUP ASSIST, KEYLESS ENTRY, REMOTE START,BLACK RUNNING BOARDS, BED LINER, BED COVER, BLACK SIDE MIRRORS,REAR VENTLATION WINDOW, TINTED WINDOWS ETC, PLATINUM GREY METALLIC OVER ASH INTERIOR.
Pricing: Sale price plus $299 Ontario Safety Standards Certificate, $22 OMVIC fee, HST, and $91 licensing fee including new plates.
At M J Canada Trucks Centre we are proud to be your Certified Pre-Owned Truck Centre with new arrivals daily, specializing in quality trucks and full-size SUVs.Extended warranties are available for up to 3 years for extra charge please ask sales for details.
Please call us today at 416-829-7525 to confirm availability and book an appointment, or visit us online at www.MJCanadaTrucksCentre.ca
QUALITY AND TRUST FOR OVER 30 YEARS
OUR DEALERSHIP LOCATED AT 1820 SHAWSON DRIVE UNIT 6-7-8, MISSISSAUGA
