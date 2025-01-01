Menu
Account
Sign In
<p> 2018 NISSAN FRONTIER SV CREW CAB LONG WHEEL BASE 4WD — RARE MIDNIGHT EDITION • LOW KMS • NO ACCIDENTS OR DAMAGE REPORTED (CARFAX VERIFIED), PROUD ONE-OWNER PERSONAL OWNERSHIP SINCE NEW. Exceptionally clean, well-equipped Midnight Edition finished with blackout accents and great road manners. <strong data-start=264 data-end=276>OPTIONS:</strong> <strong data-start=277 data-end=319>MIDNIGHT EDITION HIGH-END BLACK WHEELS</strong>, <strong data-start=321 data-end=344>BLACK GRILLE & TRIM</strong>, <strong data-start=346 data-end=364>RUNNING BOARDS</strong>, <strong data-start=366 data-end=392>INDIVIDUAL FRONT SEATS</strong>, <strong data-start=394 data-end=421>CENTER (MIDDLE) CONSOLE</strong>, <strong data-start=423 data-end=443>OVERHEAD CONSOLE</strong>, <strong data-start=445 data-end=467>HEATED FRONT SEATS</strong>, <strong data-start=469 data-end=486>BACKUP CAMERA</strong>, <strong data-start=488 data-end=505>BACKUP ASSIST</strong>, <strong data-start=507 data-end=524>KEYLESS ENTRY</strong>, <strong data-start=526 data-end=542>REMOTE START,BLACK RUNNING BOARDS, BED LINER, BED COVER, BLACK SIDE MIRRORS,REAR VENTLATION WINDOW, TINTED WINDOWS ETC, PLATINUM GREY METALLIC OVER ASH INTERIOR</strong>. </p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; padding: 0px; margin: 0px 0px 1.375rem; background-color: #ffffff; data-start=0 data-end=1024 data-is-last-node= data-is-only-node=><span style=box-sizing: border-box;>Pricing: Sale price plus </span><strong style=box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: bold; data-start=1618 data-end=1663>$299 Ontario Safety Standards Certificate</strong><span style=box-sizing: border-box;>, </span><strong style=box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: bold; data-start=1665 data-end=1685>$22 OMVIC fee</strong><span style=box-sizing: border-box;>, </span><strong style=box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: bold; data-start=1687 data-end=1694>HST</strong><span style=box-sizing: border-box;>, and </span><strong style=box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: bold; data-start=1700 data-end=1721>$91 licensing fee</strong><span style=box-sizing: border-box;> including new plates.</span></p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; padding: 0px; margin: 0px 0px 1.375rem; background-color: #ffffff; data-start=1590 data-end=2172>At <strong style=box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: bold; data-start=1747 data-end=1774>M J Canada Trucks Centre</strong> we are proud to be your <strong style=box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: bold; data-start=1799 data-end=1835>Certified Pre-Owned Truck Centre</strong> with <strong style=box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: bold; data-start=1841 data-end=1863>new arrivals daily</strong>, specializing in <strong style=box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: bold; data-start=1881 data-end=1918>quality trucks and full-size SUVs</strong>.E<strong style=box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: bold; data-start=1939 data-end=1962>xtended warranties</strong> are available for up to 3 years for extra charge please ask sales for details.</p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; padding: 0px; margin: 0px 0px 1.375rem; background-color: #ffffff; data-start=1590 data-end=2172>Please call us today at <strong style=box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: bold; data-start=2013 data-end=2029>416-829-7525</strong> to confirm availability and book an appointment, or visit us online at <strong style=box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: bold; data-start=2101 data-end=2132><a class=decorated-link style=box-sizing: border-box; background: transparent; color: #367dd9; text-decoration-line: none; href=http://www.mjcanadatruckscentre.ca/ target=_new rel=noopener data-start=2103 data-end=2130>www.MJCanadaTrucksCentre.ca</a></strong></p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; padding: 0px; margin: 0px 0px 1.375rem; background-color: #ffffff; data-start=1590 data-end=2172>QUALITY AND TRUST FOR OVER 30 YEARS</p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; padding: 0px; margin: 0px 0px 1.375rem;> <strong style=box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: bold; data-start=168 data-end=240>OUR DEALERSHIP LOCATED AT 1820 SHAWSON DRIVE UNIT 6-7-8, MISSISSAUGA</strong></p>

2018 Nissan Frontier

125,372 KM

Details Description Features

$25,998

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2018 Nissan Frontier

Midnight Edition Crew Cab

Watch This Vehicle
13142551

2018 Nissan Frontier

Midnight Edition Crew Cab

Location

M&J Canada Inc

1820 Shawson Drive; Unit 6, (Dixie & 401 area), Mississauga, ON L4W 4X8

416-829-7525

  1. 1762295487
  2. 1762295521
  3. 1762295525
  4. 1762295525
  5. 1762295524
  6. 1762295525
  7. 1762295524
  8. 1762295524
  9. 1762295606
  10. 1762295609
  11. 1762295608
  12. 1762295609
  13. 1762295608
  14. 1762295607
  15. 1762295653
  16. 1762295653
  17. 1762295730
  18. 1762295733
  19. 1762295731
  20. 1762295731
  21. 1762295732
  22. 1762295732
  23. 1762295733
  24. 1762295731
  25. 1762295729
  26. 1762295731
  27. 1762295788
  28. 1762295788
  29. 1762295788
  30. 1762295790
  31. 1762295788
  32. 1762295788
  33. 1762295790
  34. 1762295788
  35. 1762295837
  36. 1762295838
  37. 1762295837
  38. 1762295839
  39. 1762295838
  40. 1762295838
  41. 1762295838
  42. 1762295839
  43. 1762295840
  44. 1762295840
  45. 1762295842
  46. 1762295872
  47. 1762295877
  48. 1762295872
  49. 1762295872
  50. 1762295875
  51. 1762295869
  52. 1762295873
  53. 1762295911
  54. 1762295907
  55. 1762295908
  56. 1762295908
  57. 1762295909
  58. 1762295910
  59. 1762295911
  60. 1762295908
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$25,998

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
125,372KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1N6AD0FV0JN728981

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Platinum Grey Metallic
  • Interior Colour Ash
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 125,372 KM

Vehicle Description

 2018 NISSAN FRONTIER SV CREW CAB LONG WHEEL BASE 4WD — RARE MIDNIGHT EDITION • LOW KMS • NO ACCIDENTS OR DAMAGE REPORTED (CARFAX VERIFIED), PROUD ONE-OWNER PERSONAL OWNERSHIP SINCE NEW. Exceptionally clean, well-equipped Midnight Edition finished with blackout accents and great road manners. OPTIONS: MIDNIGHT EDITION HIGH-END BLACK WHEELS, BLACK GRILLE & TRIM, RUNNING BOARDS, INDIVIDUAL FRONT SEATS, CENTER (MIDDLE) CONSOLE, OVERHEAD CONSOLE, HEATED FRONT SEATS, BACKUP CAMERA, BACKUP ASSIST, KEYLESS ENTRY, REMOTE START,BLACK RUNNING BOARDS, BED LINER, BED COVER, BLACK SIDE MIRRORS,REAR VENTLATION WINDOW, TINTED WINDOWS ETC, PLATINUM GREY METALLIC OVER ASH INTERIOR. 

Pricing: Sale price plus $299 Ontario Safety Standards Certificate, $22 OMVIC fee, HST, and $91 licensing fee including new plates.

At M J Canada Trucks Centre we are proud to be your Certified Pre-Owned Truck Centre with new arrivals daily, specializing in quality trucks and full-size SUVs.Extended warranties are available for up to 3 years for extra charge please ask sales for details.

Please call us today at 416-829-7525 to confirm availability and book an appointment, or visit us online at www.MJCanadaTrucksCentre.ca

QUALITY AND TRUST FOR OVER 30 YEARS

 OUR DEALERSHIP LOCATED AT 1820 SHAWSON DRIVE UNIT 6-7-8, MISSISSAUGA

Vehicle Features

Packages

Interior

Anti-Lock Brakes
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Sliding Rear Window
Privacy Glass

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Powertrain

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From M&J Canada Inc

Used 2015 Nissan Frontier SV Long Wheels Base 64264 Kms for sale in Mississauga, ON
2015 Nissan Frontier SV Long Wheels Base 64264 Kms 64,264 KM $24,998 + tax & lic
Used 2020 GMC Sierra 1500 Crew Cab X31 -Trible Black 5.3 Litre - 6.5 Ft Box for sale in Mississauga, ON
2020 GMC Sierra 1500 Crew Cab X31 -Trible Black 5.3 Litre - 6.5 Ft Box 148,942 KM $32,998 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Cadillac Escalade ESV Platinum Fully Appointed for sale in Mississauga, ON
2015 Cadillac Escalade ESV Platinum Fully Appointed 157,221 KM $35,998 + tax & lic

Email M&J Canada Inc

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
M&J Canada Inc

M&J Canada Inc

1820 Shawson Drive; Unit 6, (Dixie & 401 area), Mississauga, ON L4W 4X8
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

416-829-XXXX

(click to show)

416-829-7525

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$25,998

+ taxes & licensing>

M&J Canada Inc

416-829-7525

2018 Nissan Frontier