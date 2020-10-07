2018 Nissan Leaf

+ taxes & licensing
#pluginwithpeel *SHOWS AS NEW* Finished in Gun Metallic on Black Leather with Titanium Accents. This Top-of-the-line equipped EV Luxury Model ZERO emission electric vehicle with an extended range 40kW/h battery comes elegantly equipped including: ProPILOT ASSIST PACKAGE: - Follows the car ahead at a preset distance - Helps keep you centered in your lane - Bring your Nissan LEAF to a full stop based on the traffic flow - Bring you back up to speed when traffic starts moving again LEVEL 2 CHARGER: - 240V / 40AMP Charger (portable) - NEMA 14-50 Plug - $1300 value! - 110V / 15AMP Adapter included - Quick Charge at home! SL PREMIUM PACKAGE: - Outside mirrors with integrated LED turn signal indicators - 360 Birdseye View Intelligent Around View Camera Monitors - Intelligent Driver Alertness - Leather-appointed seats w/ Alcantara accents - Bose Energy Efficient Series Premium Audio System with seven surround sound speakers S EQUIPMENT: - Electronic parking brake - (7.0'') multi-touch control colour audio display - Nissan Navigation System - NissanConnectSM EV allowing for remote connection to vehicle - Apple CarPlay - Android Auto - ProPILOT Assist - High Beam Assist - Hybrid heater system - Blind Spot Warning - Rear Cross Traffic Alert - Intelligent Lane Intervention INDIVIDUAL OPTIONS: - Premium CERAMIC Thermal Tint - CHAdeMO LEVEL 3 Fast Charging (Recharge in just minutes) - J-1772 Charging Kit (Lev 1 2) - Genuine Leaf Mats - Fully Certified Acceleration: 7.5 seconds. Single charge range: 242 km aprox. (Range varies based on driving style) Join the Plug-In Movement! Enjoy incredible fuel savings, virtually eliminate service costs, VIP Parking/Travel, Free Charging, all with mindfulness to the environment. Fully Certified. Green Plate Privileges including solo HOV Lane travel. Check out the PlugShare App (Free) for thousands of charging locations near you! SAVE $350-$450 per month in fuel costs! For the average Canadian who drives 24,000 to 30,000 kms/year. This takes into consideration the cost to charge at home off peak. PLUS, NEVER deal with an oil change, tune up, or engine light again! Electric cars have 10 times less moving parts and cost 80-95% less to maintain than a comparable gas or diesel car. Vehicle is Available for Immediate Delivery. Schedule a viewing at our VIP Indoor EV Showroom! We have dozens of Plug-in Vehicles to choose from! #pluginwithpeel WARRANTY DETAILS Balance of Nissan 3yr/60,000km comprehensive, 5yr/100,000km EV powertrain warranty and 8yr/160,000km Lithium-ion battery warranty. WE TAKE ALL TRADES CREDIT! WE SHIP ANYWHERE IN CANADA! OUR TEAM IS READY TO SERVE YOU 7 DAYS! COME SEE WHY ''NOBODY BEATS A DEAL FROM PEEL!''
