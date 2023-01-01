2018 Nissan Leaf

$22,998 + taxes & licensing 6 5 , 5 7 5 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9552124

9552124 Stock #: 6808

6808 VIN: 1N4AZ1CP1JC312622

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Hatchback

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Mileage 65,575 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Daytime Running Lights Rear Window Wiper Safety Traction Control Child Safety Locks Dual front airbags Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Interior Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Trip Computer HEATED FRONT SEATS Mechanical Power Steering Windows Rear Defrost Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Seating 5 Passenger Convenience Telescopic Steering Wheel Additional Features Heated Side Mirrors Driver Side Airbag 12V outlet Aux in Theft Deterrent/Alarm Anti-lock Brakes / ABS Passenger Front Airbag Off/On Remote / Keyless Entry Air Conditioning A/C Lumbar Seat Adjustment Backup / Rear View Camera

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.