$15,990+ tax & licensing
2018 Nissan Micra
BLUETOOTH | CRUISE CONTROL | POWER WINDOWS
Location
The Humberview Group
225 Dundas St E, Mississauga, ON L5A 1W8
877-879-0091
$15,990
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 53,755 KM
Vehicle Description
Live boldly with this 2018 Nissan Micra S. Break away from the pack (and the gas station) with fun-to-drive agility and impressive fuel economy.
Finished in a Grey exterior that complements the Charcoal cloth interior, balanced on a set of 15 wheels. Pop open the hood and you will reveal a 1.6L four (4) cylinder engine that is paired to a four (4) speed automatic transmission.
Step into the interior and you will be impressed to find features including steering wheel-mounted audio controls and cruise control, silver accent shift knob, Bluetooth, A/C, power windows and locks and so much more.
We'd love for you to come in and experience the exhilaration this2018 Nissan Micra Swill bring!
PREVIOUS DAILY RENTAL
PREVIOUS DAILY RENTAL
