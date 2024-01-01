$20,998+ tax & licensing
2018 Nissan Murano
SV AWD / PANO ROOF / NAVI / PUSH START
Location
Autotech Emporium
1694 Dundas St. East, Mississauga, ON L4X 1L7
905-290-1319
$20,998
+ taxes & licensing
123,680KM
Used
VIN 5N1AZ2MH8JN141071
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 7193
- Mileage 123,680 KM
Vehicle Description
SV AWD Push Start with Remote Start | Sunroof plus Moonroof | Dual Climate | Navigation | Alloys | LED Lighting | Power Seats | Power Tailgate | Heated Seats | Heated Steering | Voice Command | Carplay/Android Auto | Reverse Camera | Cruise Control | Keyless Entry | And more **CARFAX, VERIFIED Available *WALK IN WITH CONFIDENCE AND DRIVE AWAY SATISFIED* price/payment plus applicable taxes. Autotech Emporium is serving the GTA and surrounding areas in the market of quality per-owned vehicles. We are a UCDA member and a registered dealer with the OMVIC. A Carfax history report is provided with all of our vehicles. We also offer our optional amazing reconditioning package which will provide three times of its value. It covers new brakes, new synthetic engine oil and filter, all fluids top up, registration and plate transfer, detailed inspection (even for non safety components), exterior high speed buffing, waxing and cosmetic work, In-depth interior hygiene cleaning (shampoo, steam wash and odour removal treatment), Engine degreasing and shampoo, safety certificate cost, 30 days dealer warranty and after sale free consultation to keep your vehicle maintained so we can keep you as our customer for life. TO CLARIFY THIS PACKAGE AS PER OMVIC REGULATION AND STANDARDS VEHICLE IS NOT DRIVABLE, NOT CERTIFIED. CERTIFICATION IS AVAILABLE FOR EIGHT HUNDRED AND NINETY FIVE DOLLARS(895). ALL VEHICLES WE SELL ARE DRIVABLE AFTER CERTIFICATION!!! TO LEARN MORE ABOUT THIS PLEASE CONTACT DEALER. TAGS: 2021 2019 2020 2017 Nissan Juke Qashqai Murano Pathfinder Honda HRV CR-V Toyota Rav4 CH-R Subaru Forester Crosstrek Kia Sportage Sorento Seltos Hyundai Santa Fe Venue Mazda CX-5 CX-9 Ford Escape Explorer Chevy Equinox Trax . Price of vehicle may differ with other forms of payment. Please visit website for details.
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Sunroof
Panoramic Sunroof
Safety
Traction Control
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Automatic climate control
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Driver Seat Height Adjustment
Wireless Charger
Mechanical
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Windows
Rear Defrost
MOONROOF
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Comfort
Dual Climate Control
Seating
5 Passenger
Convenience
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Additional Features
AWD
Automatic lights
Heated Side Mirrors
LED Lights
TOUCHSCREEN
Apple Car Play
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Backup / Rear View Camera
Android Audio
Power Rear Door / Hatch
Auto Start or Remote Start
Call Dealer
905-290-XXXX(click to show)
Alternate NumbersText: 289-203-9541
